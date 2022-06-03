Hugh Fraser International has announced a major expansion of its International Local Partner Solutions (ILPAS) service with the addition of new core team members and an expansion of its international legal alliance network.

The existing team will be strengthened by the appointment of Ramzi Selouan, Suzan Labib and Hugh Fraser Junior within the new HFI Smart Contracts Solutions team which will lever HFI’s intellectual property assets and automated contracts production services.

The existing ILPAS service in the Arabian Gulf area of the Middle East will be deepened by a new collaboration arrangement with Hadeel & Partners in Iraq to add to existing collaboration arrangements for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The ILPAS service in the Arabian Gulf will stand alongside and reinforce HFI’s existing DMCC Corporate & Compliance Solutions, Abu Dhabi Ventures Initiative (ADVI), Saudi Arabia Ventures Initiative (SAVI) and Qatar Ventures Initiative (QATVI) specialist services.

The ILPAS service is also being rolled out in the four surrounding regions of India, Caspian & Central Asia, Eastern Africa & East Mediterranean, and North Africa and a series of new legal alliance collaborations are being rolled out in these regions.

Hugh Fraser, Managing Partner explained: “Local Partner Agreements are often the first stage in international business expansion and too often these arrangements fail to launch or underperform. In the worst case they can result in contentious and expensive exits. The ILPAS service is being ramped up to support clients in the petroleum technology, net zero technology and water technology sectors to improve the success of their ventures in the Middle East and in the surrounding regions.” “The ILPAS service will operate in relation to new arrangements, the re-positioning of existing arrangements and the negotiated termination of existing arrangements which have run their course.” Hugh Fraser adds.

-Ends-

Hugh Fraser International is led by Hugh Fraser, a Scottish corporate/energy lawyer and member of the Scottish Development International GlobalScot international trade ambassador network. Their team comprises a pool of specialist consultants and a network of in-country law firms and advisors.

Hugh Fraser International supports clients to establish, expand and divest their businesses through strategic, value-added consulting and legal services, combining specialist know-how, connections, local partners and execution expertise. HFI’s focus is on ventures which combine advanced energy technology and know-how with opportunities in the Middle East, East Mediterranean/North Africa, Caspian/Central Asia, East Africa and India regional zones including new in-country businesses, joint ventures and acquisitions. HFI is recognized as a trusted, market-leading boutique practice with a proven track record of over 20 years of driving international ventures.

For more information watch: HFI Regions - YouTube

Or visit: https://www.hfi-consulting.com/