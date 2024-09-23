Dubai – Hexitime, the world’s first timebank for professionals, today announced its expansion into the UAE, bringing its award-winning platform to businesses in the Middle East through a collaboration with iAccel GBI, a leading go-to accelerator, under the patronage of Dubai SME. This expansion along with iACCEL GBI’s vast network and market expertise, aims to revolutionize how industry professionals across the region access and share knowledge, offering a pioneering digital marketplace where employees can exchange skills and expertise using a tokenized time currency.

Hexitime helps organizations enhance efficiency, foster collaboration, and reduce operational costs by upskilling their workforce without additional expenses. Having already transformed key sectors such as healthcare and education in the UK, Hexitime is now poised to offer UAE businesses an innovative solution to address today’s organizational challenges. This foray will foster innovation, collaboration, and shared learning in ways that can significantly enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes.

“Hexitime is more than just a tool—it’s a force for good, creating a culture of collaboration and knowledge-sharing across organizations,” said Dr. Hesham Abdalla, Co-founder of Hexitime and Former Consultant Paediatrician at Oxford University Hospitals. “By trading knowledge and skills, we enable professionals to come together, unlock their potential, and build stronger, more innovative teams that can take on the challenges of today’s fast-paced business environment. The time banking currency allows skills to be shared across divisions, whether real or imagined.”

In many businesses, valuable expertise often remains untapped due to organizational silos and rigid job titles. As a result, companies frequently pay extra for external consultants to access this hidden talent. Hexitime addresses these challenges by offering a digital marketplace where employees can trade their knowledge and skills using a tokenized time currency.

Hexitime’s platform has already proven its effectiveness in the UK, where it supports over 4,500 users and has won multiple innovation awards. Notably, the platform is used by members from across the entire UK NHS (National Health Service) to exchange expertise, saving consultancy costs and boosting productivity. Hexitime has also partnered with the University of Warwick to power its innovation ecosystem, demonstrating the platform’s versatility beyond the healthcare sector. Other partners include Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, amongst others.

John Lodge, Co-founder of Hexitime and former NHS Director said, “Hexitime enables organizations to find hidden expertise within their workforce, bringing employees together to solve problems and innovate. Whether you’re looking to improve retention, increase productivity, or enhance profitability, Hexitime’s unique time banking system gives your employees the tools they need to drive your business forward.”

The platform’s unique features include a powerful organizational search engine that allows businesses to discover expertise within their teams, fostering a more connected and collaborative work culture. With its seamless integration, Hexitime helps UAE organizations tap into their employees’ full potential, while also allowing residents across the UAE to contribute their skills, creating an inclusive and equitable workplace. Organizations can implement the platform through practical steps, such as arranging a demo to explore its capabilities and hearing from current users about their experiences and success stories. This hands-on approach will help businesses understand how to leverage Hexitime effectively within their operations.

As part of its growth strategy, Hexitime is not only focused on the UAE market but also plans to expand globally. By the end of the year Hexitime will take on major investors, launch its Social Pension initiative and much more.

The company has been positioned to grow across sectors like healthcare and education, with the potential to enter corporate markets. By the end of the year, Hexitime will also launch its Social Pension initiative, an innovative program that connects businesses to local communities around the world, further demonstrating its commitment to social good and workforce empowerment.

Founded by NHS professionals John Lodge and Dr. Hesham Abdalla, Hexitime originated as a solution to help the NHS improve collaboration among its employees. The company’s success in the UK, alongside a partnership with the University of Warwick, has set the stage for its international expansion, with the UAE as a key focus.

Hexitime operates on an annual SaaS license business model, providing organizations with a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way to maximize their workforce’s potential. The company’s vision is to revolutionize the way organizations operate by making it easier for professionals to exchange expertise, improve outputs, and drive success through collaboration.

For more information about how Hexitime can help your business thrive, visit https://hexitime.com.

About Hexitime

Hexitime is a transformative platform with a clear mission: to harness the untapped potential within organizations. By connecting professionals, Hexitime facilitates the exchange of skills and expertise, enabling individuals to offer their time and talents to support their colleagues in innovative ways.

This collaborative approach not only enhances workforce development but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement within systems. Hexitime empowers workers to share, learn, and grow together, ultimately contributing to better services and a more resilient workforce.

About iACCEL Gulf Business Incubator (iACCEL GBI)

iAccel Gulf Business Incubator (“iAccel GBI”) is a leading go-to market accelerator that offers end-to-end support to startups looking to expand effectively into the UAE and Middle East. Launched in 2023, under the patronage of Dubai SME and the Hamdan Innovation Incubator (Hi2), iAccel GBI offers end-to-end setup support to startups, including market access to both government and private sectors, easy access to funding, business advice, networking opportunities, and other related services.

