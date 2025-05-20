Dubai, UAE: Heriot-Watt University Dubai celebrates the second edition of The Degree Show-2025, organised by the School of Textiles and Design. This event highlights the exceptional work of Heriot-Watt University's 2025 honours degree students in Interior Architecture and Design, Communication Design and Fashion Branding and Promotion.

A private viewing was held on 16 May at the university’s Dubai Knowledge Park campus, drawing industry leaders, design professionals, academics, entrepreneurs, and media for an exclusive first look at the final-year projects of graduating students from the School of Textiles and Design. The students unveiled their work, marking a significant milestone in their academic journey and the university's commitment to innovation.

The Design Degree Show features Filmic, a cinema-centric entertainment centre by Liliya Smolenskaya (Interior Architecture and Design). Using an original approach, the project responds to the decline of third places for teens by exploring past, present, and future concepts. It serves as a social and educational hub, offering immersive experiences that foster community and lasting memories. From Fashion Branding and Promotion, AlcMist by Ekta Sawarkar, a fragrance concept combining a mobile app and prototyped device that allows users to create and share custom scents on the go. It offers a uniquely creative response to the demand for personalised, sensory-rich experiences. From Communication Design, Siddharth Mhatre presents Pulse, an innovative digital companion built around the core idea of accountability. Pulse helps users to commit to their fitness goals, track progress, stay consistent, and build lasting habits.

The projects showcased during the event highlight the students' generative approaches to design, drawing interest from attendees. The diverse concepts and creative solutions offered a fresh perspective on contemporary challenges, as well as environmental, social, and business needs.

Professor Louise Valentine, Head of School and Deputy Executive Dean - School of Textile and Design, said, "We are excited to present the second edition of the Degree Show on our state-of-the-art Dubai campus. Building on the success of last year, the show has grown into a dynamic platform that celebrates the breadth and impact of contemporary design. It reflects the growth, dedication, and fortitude of our graduating students, who have developed responsible proposals in response to today's complex challenges. Guided by our experienced faculty, they have transformed their raw talent into professional design work with real-world relevance. The show captures the essence of our educational philosophy, nurturing critical thinking, collaboration, and purposeful creativity. It's an inspiring experience for industry partners, prospective students, and the wider public, and a proud milestone in our mission to shape the next generation of design leaders."

Dima Alkawadri, Assistant Professor and Director of Study for Interior Architecture Design UG at the School of Textiles and Design, commented, "The Degree Show reflects how design education at Heriot-Watt University nurtures vision and empowers action. Our students have addressed local and global issues with creativity, empathy, and innovative thinking. The exhibition is not only a culmination of their academic journey, but also a launchpad for original ideas, bold experimentation, and their professional and creative futures. "

The School of Textiles and Design at Heriot-Watt University Dubai offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Interior Architecture and Design, Communication Design and Fashion Branding and Promotion.

The exhibition will be open to the public starting on the 17th until the 27th of May at Heriot-Watt University Dubai campus, offering visitors the opportunity to experience how the next generation of designers is pushing creative boundaries and addressing real-world challenges through design.

As the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai in 2005, Heriot-Watt University Dubai established itself as a pioneer in the higher education market in the UAE. The University’s reputation for world-class teaching and practical, cutting-edge research combined with its strong links to business and industry, has seen it attract a thriving population of undergraduate and postgraduate students over the last two decades. It offers an extensive range of programmes, distributed across five academic Schools. Heriot-Watt graduates are highly employable and sought after by the best organisations worldwide, seeing over 90% of alumni taking graduate-level jobs or further study within six months of graduation.

For more information, please visit https://www.hw.ac.uk/dubai.htm.