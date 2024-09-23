Cairo – Henkel Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with INJAZ Egypt, a leading NGO in education. INJAZ Egypt provides interactive educational programs in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship, which effectively contribute to empowering youth to advance their personal development, contribute to their communities, and support their country’s economic growth.

As part of this partnership, Henkel Egypt will support middle school students by providing educational programs entitled “Discover Yourself” and “Me & My Community,” aimed at developing youth skills through interactive and practical curricula, preparing them for a successful future. Additionally, Henkel volunteers will provide guidance to students on topics related to leadership, sustainability, and entrepreneurship throughout the 2024-2025 academic year. This initiative is expected to involve more than 1,800 middle school students.

In this context, Carol Milan, President and Managing Director of Henkel Egypt , commented: “At Henkel Egypt, we believe that education is the cornerstone for shaping the future of our youth. Through our partnership with INJAZ Egypt and the ‘Discover Yourself’ program, we aim to equip students with the knowledge and practical skills needed in the labor market, thus opening doors to real employment opportunities.”

She added, “This partnership aligns directly with our ongoing efforts to develop the skills required for the labor market and provide professional development opportunities for youth. Our collaboration with INJAZ Egypt supports our employment and training programs, reflecting our continued commitment to enhancing the work environment and fostering community growth and progress. Through these initiatives, Henkel Egypt is dedicated to building a new generation capable of meeting future challenges successfully.”

Dina ElMofty, Founder of INJAZ Egypt, expressed her enthusiasm for the new partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Henkel in this collaboration. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for INJAZ Egypt as we work together to enhance our impact and make new strides in our mission to prepare future leaders. With Henkel’s support, we are ready to make a significant difference in our community. Through INJAZ’s ‘Discover Yourself’ and ‘Me and My Community’ programs, which aim to develop the skills needed for students to achieve personal and professional success, preparing them to become qualified employees and successful entrepreneurs.”

It is worth noting that this partnership goes beyond financial support, reflecting Henkel Egypt's deep commitment to community development and youth empowerment through continuous contributions to education and training programs. Henkel Egypt aims to achieve a sustainable impact that contributes to building a new generation of leaders and innovators as part of its comprehensive social responsibility strategy.

About Henkel Egypt:

Henkel began its business operations in Egypt in 1992 and it is continuing to develop its business on a sustainable basis. Henkel Egypt is proud to have established a fruitful relationship with Egyptian consumers and the Egyptian government through its pioneering brands and the trust in both the Egyptian economy and Egyptian talents. Currently, Henkel Egypt employs more than 500 employees. In addition to more than 3000 indirect jobs. With the launch of the unified business unit "Henkel Consumer brands", the company gained more prominent presence and widespread, especially in hair care, laundry and home care products in Egypt, where three of the company's brands (Persil, Pril and Palette) are considered the strongest in Egypt. Henkel prides itself as a leader in technology and is committed to technology transfer to the country and development of the Egyptian labor/youth through training and on-the-job development. Henkel is committed to operating sustainably in Egypt and is a responsible corporate citizen; it invests in the community and the environment it operates in as part of its global sustainability strategy and targets.

About Henkel Global:

Henkel holds a leading market position worldwide in both industrial and consumer businesses, thanks to its strong brands, innovations, and advanced technological solutions. Henkel’s Adhesive Technologies business unit is a global leader in the adhesive, sealant, and functional coating markets. With the launch of the unified "Henkel Consumer Brands" business unit, the company has a prominent global presence, especially in hair care products, laundry, and home care products across many markets and categories worldwide. The company’s three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil, and Schwarzkopf. Henkel is listed on the German DAX stock exchange. As a long-term leader in sustainability, Henkel is committed to achieving its ambitious sustainability goals through a clear strategy. Founded in 1876, Henkel today employs a diverse team of nearly 48,000 people worldwide, united by a strong corporate culture, shared values, and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of future generations." For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.