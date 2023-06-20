Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a first for the regional cybersecurity industry, Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise and the Middle East’s trusted security advisor, has announced the launch of UNIFY – the Integrated Cyber Defense Platform unifying the customer experience across all Help AG services. Serving as the single touchpoint for Help AG’s Managed Security Services (MSS) customers, the modernized state-of-the-art UNIFY platform provides automation at scale, omnichannel collaboration, and unified visibility into customers’ complete cybersecurity portfolio.

Today’s security teams face challenges related to complexity and consistency, as the implementation of point products creates silos in the customer’s environment. Additionally, as threats become increasingly numerous, persistent, and sophisticated, manual alert triage is no longer sufficient; instead, contextualizing all data points into a single action thread is vital to a comprehensive defense against threats.

Constantly innovating to stay ahead of customer needs, Help AG is bringing UNIFY to the regional market as the first consolidated platform unifying the pivotal capabilities of visibility, collaboration, orchestration, and intelligent automation across all cyber defense services. As the foundation for the Help AG cyber defense service offering, UNIFY brings together people, processes and technologies in a next-generation platform delivering consistent, high-quality services and a seamless customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Stephan Berner, Chief Executive Officer at Help AG, said: “The future of cybersecurity is service-centric, and Help AG has long been at the helm of this evolution – from the launch of our Managed Cyber Defense offering in 2015, to the launch of Help AG as a Service in 2021, and now with Help AG UNIFY, which represents our service-centric business evolution 3.0. As a solution to fragmented and overly complex security infrastructures, the UNIFY platform provides an exceptional consolidation of diverse security controls, powered by intelligent automation. This reinforces our outcome-based approach to service delivery with the ultimate goal of delivering added value to our customers.”

The power of UNIFY is embedded within Help AG’s Managed Detection & Response (MDR) subscription, and customers enjoy market leading capabilities as a standard offering from Help AG. The vendor-agnostic platform integrates third-party data and products, supports dedicated environment with the customer, multi-cloud and hybrid customer environments, and is delivered in-country, ensuring compliance with local data regulations.

As a robust, locally hosted platform, UNIFY enables seamless omnichannel collaboration between customers and Help AG’s experts to streamline and elevate the customer experience, while providing a single pane of glass view into the customer’s security environment via a centralized dashboard, enhancing attack visibility, threat intelligence, and intelligent analysis.

Additionally, the platform embeds intelligent automation across all Help AG services to improve incident accuracy, response time and actions with layered Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR), automating routine tasks to give security teams (including but not limited to cyber analysts) time to focus on developing more intellectual human driven work.

Other capabilities offered by Help AG UNIFY include:

Threat Intelligence and Sandboxing unified across all services enabling both static and dynamic malware analysis.

End-to-end case management delivered for all cyber defense services from one unified platform.

Unified attack visibility across the customer’s IT and OT environments.

Next-generation visualization and analytics capabilities to enhance visibility across services.

Health and hygiene capabilities to ensure basic health monitoring of the services.

Unified performance metrics across all Help AG cyber defense services to present dynamic data as part of real-time dashboards and reports.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of e& enterprise (formerly Etisalat Digital) and provides leading enterprise businesses and governments across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

To learn more about Help AG, visit www.helpag.com

About e& enterprise

Combining the agility and expertise of a digital managed and professional service company with the strength and reach of a telco, e& enterprise enables organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA and Egypt, it provides innovative digital vertical value propositions by enabling more sustainable developments, safer cities, better government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, the future of banking, highly-automated industries, manufacturing and logistics.

With a successful track record in designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive services in consultancy, business modelling, solutions design, programme management, execution, delivery and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Account Manager

Gambit Communications

Suzana@gambit.ae