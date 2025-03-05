Doha – HEC Paris, the world’s top-ranked business school for Executive Education, is delivering a custom leadership program for Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA). Ascend is a bespoke leadership program for high-potential leaders from non-supervisory to Directors. The program supports leaders to cultivate a forward-thinking mindset through immersive experiences and masterclasses to drive innovation.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Developing our people has been a key foundation of our global competitiveness for decades, and is an important priority at EGA to achieve our bold aspiration to become a talent-driven organisation. Our goal with Ascend programme is to equip our top talent with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in their roles and accelerate their growth.”

Led by Professor Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Academic Director and Associate Professor of Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity at HEC Paris, Doha, the program provides participants with high-impact strategies that can immediately be applied within EGA. The recent module, delivered in Doha, focused on essential leadership competencies for managing large-scale organizational change. Participants explored proven frameworks to diagnose challenges, manage disruption, and implement transformation strategies with confidence and precision.

Professor Shaheena emphasized the significance of the program, stating, “Leading transformation requires more than technical expertise; it demands vision, adaptability, and the ability to inspire action across an organization. This program equips participants with the strategic tools and leadership insights needed to drive innovation and transformation and create meaningful impact.”

To complement in-class learning, participants engaged in a site visit to Microsoft’s Digital Center of Excellence and headquarters in Doha, where they explored cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainable technology. The visit also showcased the launch of Qatar’s first data center, a pivotal milestone in digital transformation, local data residency, and cybersecurity. Participants gained insights into the Microsoft AI for Good initiative, which promotes responsible AI applications across industries, including transportation, sports, and tourism.

The Ascend Level 3 program unfolds across three modules. The first module, ‘Innovation & Sustainability’, took place in Dubai in November, and focused on sustainable business strategies. The final module will take place in Dubai this April, where participants will engage in a business simulation – a high-pressure strategic exercise requiring real-time decision-making in investment, marketing, procurement, and finance.

Building on its legacy of excellence in executive education, HEC Paris continues to partner with leading organizations across the GCC, including Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. Through its custom-designed programs, HEC Paris empowers senior executives to drive innovation, create lasting impact, and lead with confidence in an increasingly complex business landscape.