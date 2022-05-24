For the first time in its history, HEC Paris, one of the leading executive education providers worldwide, has taken the top spot in the annual Financial Times’ Custom, Open-enrolment and Combined classifications. Attaining lead position in the 2022 rankings comes after HEC Paris, was consistently among the FT’s top executive education schools for the past six years.

Through its customized corporate programs, HEC Paris in Qatar, which operates in partnership with Qatar Foundation, is playing a key role in advancing Qatar’s and the region’s business environment by enabling socially-aware leaders to better address the societal and environmental challenges of the future.

“HEC Paris has been serving corporate clients in the GCC since 2010, bringing world-class executive education to the region.”, commented Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean, HEC Paris in Qatar. “Executive education plays a central role in building and sustaining global competitiveness. Learning should never end, and that is why we encourage companies to invest in developing the talent they need to innovate and transform their business in this uncertain global context. We are proud of this recognition, which validates our focus on excellence and impact, and our belief in lifelong learning for a better, more sustainable world.”

Based on client and participant feedback, HEC Paris topped the FT rankings for preparation, participant quality, teaching methods and materials, faculty, new skills and learning, follow-up, aims achieved and value for money. It also made the Top 2 ranking for program design, future use, and diversity of faculty through which it has almost reached male-female parity.

“We are grateful for this year’s ranking, which validates what we strive for: a customer-centric world-class executive education platform, that is both impactful and provides meaningful learning journeys,” said Anne-Valérie Corboz, the HEC Paris Executive Education Associate Dean on hearing the news. “For years, HEC Paris has been partnering with organizations to support their transformations, accompany the drive for purpose and meaning, deliver on high performance, all powered by a global footprint.”

The three rankings feature the world’s top 85 business schools, internationally accredited by either AACSB or Equis. The customized table focuses on programs tailored to the needs of organizations, who consult with business schools to address strategic imperatives. The Open-enrolment table focuses on programs open to participants from different organizations and at different stages in their careers, around topics ranging from cryptocurrency to entrepreneurial mindset. A third ranking combines the two tables to bring the 50 best business schools.

The classification in the 14 categories of each ranking is principally based on evaluations by the school’s corporate clients (for Custom) and its participants (for Open). 20% of the ranking is also calculated from the school criteria on international clients, growth, faculty diversity, overseas programs and partner schools.

In 2021, the Financial Times was forced to cancel its 23rd Global executive rankings in response to the crippling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

