Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, the world’s top-ranked business school for Executive Education, has entered into a strategic engagement with Mastercard, becoming the official academic collaborator for Mastercard's executive education programs in Qatar. The collaboration was officially marked by a signing ceremony at HEC Paris’ state-of-the-art Doha campus, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing executive education in the region.

This collaboration combines HEC Paris' globally recognized academic expertise with Mastercard's industry leadership in payments technology, offering transformative learning experiences tailored for business leaders across Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region.

The first program to be delivered under this collaboration is the Mastercard Fellowship Program in Artificial Intelligence, designed to equip executives and senior managers with deep, practical insights into AI applications within the payments, fintech, and broader financial sectors. Future cohorts will also include public sector leaders, reflecting AI’s increasing impact across industries. The program will focus on practical and strategic aspects of AI, covering key topics such as digital transformation, fintech innovation, data governance, regulatory compliance, AI-powered cyber security and fraud detection, and the strategic implications of blockchain and cryptocurrency. As part of its efforts to enhance AI capabilities and readiness in the region, Mastercard has launched the Center for Advanced AI and Cyber Technology in Dubai in collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office.

The collaboration will also see the rollout of the Mastercard Women’s Leadership Program, which empowers women in business to excel in top-tier roles, amplify their influence, and expand their professional networks. Through targeted modules, participants will master critical leadership skills such as navigating complex ecosystems, executive and board-level decision making, and crafting a robust leadership toolkit. Graduates will join Mastercard’s Women’s Leadership Network (WLN), a dynamic community with 49 chapters across all five Mastercard regions with 6,500 global members, fostering ongoing growth and connection.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha emphasized the collaboration’s transformative potential: “True progress is driven by shared values and a steadfast commitment to shaping the future. This collaboration is more than just a milestone—it reflects Qatar’s dedication to innovation and global leadership. By uniting HEC Paris’ legacy of academic excellence with Mastercard’s industry expertise, we equip executives with the strategic vision and transformative knowledge to become better leaders and drive meaningful impact in an era of rapid technological change.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Selin Bahadirli, Executive Vice President, Services, EEMEA, Mastercard highlighted the aligned strategic vision: " Mastercard is committed to accelerating digital transformation by equipping current and future leaders with essential capabilities. Our collaboration with HEC Paris, Doha reflects our joint commitment to nurture executive talent and drive tangible innovation, not only within the financial services but across the entire EEMEA region."

This collaboration aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, contributing to the development of a knowledge-based economy. By empowering business leaders with cutting-edge expertise in digital transformation, innovation and strategic leadership, the initiative will drive sustainable growth and long-term impact both in Qatar and across the region.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.