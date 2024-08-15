Dubai: For the second year in a row, Hearts & Science’s Dubai office brought back three category winners from the prestigious Performance Marketing World Awards Global in London. With these wins, the Omnicom Media Group agency consolidates its status of the most awarded agency at the awards, which it gained last year with its first participation. It also received the highest number of finalists, seven in 2024.

Hearts & Science won in the Ad Tech Innovation category with its work for KFC South Africa (Uncle Waffle Burger), in Growth Marketing with Atlantis The Royal and in Data and Insights with its campaign for Range Rover Sports.

The agency entered five campaigns into a total of 10 categories and all came back with either a win or a commendation. In total, 15 awards were handed out, with Hearts & Science the only representative of the Middle East in contention.

The Performance Marketing World Global Awards celebrate the game-changing, results-orientated marketing being produced by agencies and their brand partners. These awards are open to agencies and brands of all shapes, sizes and structures from anywhere in the world.

“To be selected in a tough field of impressive entries and finalists in 14 work categories, by a global panel of industry leaders and experts, is no mean feat. We spare no efforts in breaking new ground for our clients so that they achieve spectacular results. It’s hugely rewarding to receive the recognition of our peers on top of the satisfaction of our clients,” Rasha Rteil, managing director of Hearts & Science, reacted. “These accolades highlight that the Middle East is up there with the best when it comes to digital marketing transformation. Both at agency and client ends of the spectrum, there is talent, ambition and means to take marketing to the next level.”

About Hearts & Science

Hearts and Science (H&S) is media solution partner that goes the extra mile to accelerate both business growth and brand momentum. As a growth acceleration agency, H&S provides end-to-end data-driven marketing solutions that activate conversions and reduce complexity throughout the consumer journey.

Its services include Performance marketing, integrated media planning/buying, ecommerce, Marketing science and ROI modeling, digital marketing transformation, business growth acceleration, Martech Consultancy/implementation, CRM/customer experience consultancy and optimization.

Headquartered in New York, Hearts & Science currently has offices around the world serving the world’s best leading marketers. Its office in Dubai, which covers the whole of the MENA region, opened in 2016 and serves an impressive portfolio of category-leading brands.

https://www.hearts-science.com/en-ae/

About the PMW Global Awards

Performance Marketing World is Haymarket’s first global media brand dedicated to professionals who use performance-based marketing to achieve business goals. It was launched in 2021 and joined Haymarket’s media and marketing portfolio that includes Campaign and PR Week.

The Performance Marketing World Awards are the industry’s annual celebration of world-class campaigns, strategies, teams and individual pioneers in digital marketing today. Categories span affiliate marketing, programmatic advertising, search, social media, influencer marketing, to name just a few.

https://www.performancemarketingworldawards.com/

