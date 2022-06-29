The minimally invasive procedure is considered faster and more reliable than other treatments

Reinforces Healthpoint’s commitment to utilizing innovative technology to achieve best clinical outcomes

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner, is consigning cosmetic veins, or spider veins as they are often known, to the history books. The latest innovative technology is exclusively available to Healthpoint patients to access.

The ‘Veingogh’ vein treatment is a safe and minimally invasive procedure that has a successful history of use throughout the United States. Healthpoint has introduced this in line with its commitment to use the latest technologies to deliver the best possible clinical patient outcomes.

The treatment enables the removal of small spider veins and networks of veins called telangiectasia - which are often less than one millimeter in diameter but highly recognizable due to their bright blue or red appearance. The treatment uses a process called ohmic thermolysis, rather than the more traditional techniques using needles. A current of electricity is delivered directly into the vein that results in bursts of heat, collapsing the vessel wall, which is quickly absorbed into the body and the ‘blemish’ disappears immediately.

Dr. Khalil Afsh, a consultant in Lipidology & Phlebology at Healthpoint, with over twenty years of experience, said: “While spider veins are not dangerous as such, they are a cause for discomfort as they can appear vividly anywhere on the body - including on the face, legs, and chest.”

He added: “People are often uncomfortable by the appearance of these veins. This new way of removal is better than laser, which can leave scars or pigmentation. It is, however, important to note that spider veins may sometimes signal an underlying larger vein disease, so it is always important to speak to a physician prior to undergoing this treatment.”

The ‘Veingogh’ vein treatment is considered faster and more reliable than other treatments, with minimal discomfort or marking, as it often feels like little pin pricks. Patients who receive the treatment typically take between four to six weeks to heal. Postoperative care involves applying specific creams for a few weeks until the healing process is complete.

Although spider veins are more often seen in women, they also affect men. Dr. Khalil explained that the treatment is open to both men and women from different age groups. It is worth noting that the procedure is not suitable for pregnant women, anyone fitted with a pacemaker, patients with a history of seizures, or anyone displaying an open wound or showing signs of an infection.

About Healthpoint

Healthpoint, a Mubadala Health partner, is a premium hospital with three specialty centers – the Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Center, the Dental Clinic and Musculoskeletal Center. Based in Abu Dhabi and accepting patients throughout the UAE and GCC, the hospital provides community care, grounded in the latest internationally recognized medical approaches.

Healthpoint is committed to working with companies within the Mubadala Health network and with its strategic partners from the world’s best healthcare organizations, as well as other hospitals and clinics locally and regionally. We deliver quality and accessible care and education to everyone, from patients and their families to communities, to achieve better health together. Healthpoint’s innovative care and health programs offer our patients and the community the specific tools they need to make better choices regarding their health and lead healthier, happier, and longer lives.

Healthpoint’s compassionate clinical staff are leaders in their respective fields and combine international standards and latest innovations with local understanding to create a world-class hospital experience. The clinical and non-clinical staff work as one integrated team in a culture that continuously aims to improve patient experience, outcomes and employee engagement. Healthpoint provides full-cycle organized care using the integrated practice unit (IPU) model, which tailors treatment around the individual patient, with every action in the practice complementing the other to increase standards, avoid unnecessary care and simplify each patient’s journey.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.