Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Healthcare London, a collaborative network of leading private healthcare providers and NHS teaching hospitals, proudly announces new partnerships with three renowned clinics and hospital groups: Proton International London, The London Psychiatry Clinic, and Priory.

These partnerships mark a significant step in strengthening Healthcare London's ability to serve international patients seeking advanced medical treatment – with a focus on expanding services to those from Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This collaboration was initially launched earlier this year at the Health Tourism Future Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Proton International London brings cutting-edge cancer treatment to Healthcare London's network. Partnered with University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH), it is one of only two Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) centres in the UK and the only private PBT facility in the country. With expertise in treating a wide range of cancers – including paediatric, brain and prostate cancers – Proton International London enables cancer patients to access one of the world’s most advanced precision therapies.

The London Psychiatry Clinic provides comprehensive mental health services with a strong emphasis on wellness, offering bespoke care from a team of over 50 specialists. The clinic’s multidisciplinary approach provides mental health support across all ages and conditions, including child and adult psychiatry, autism and ADHD, supported by specialist clinics such as Cancer Psychiatry, Women’s Mental Health and the innovative Ketomind programme.

Priory, renowned for its extensive network of private hospitals and wellbeing centres in Greater London, offers fast access to expert treatment for conditions such as addictions, depression, anxiety and OCD, as well as autism assessments. Their multidisciplinary services extend to children and adolescents, supported by a private inpatient ward within the iconic Priory Hospital Roehampton grounds. Their Harley Street Wellbeing Centre offers access to rTMS treatment for depression and OCD, and Life Works in Woking, offers The Cottage, which treats just one client at a time.

Michael Barker, Project Director for Healthcare London, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome these esteemed partners to Healthcare London. Our partners are recognised for their expertise and innovation, and together, we are creating a differentiated healthcare destination for patients seeking the best in medical care. London brings together top medical talent, expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled treatments and services for patients from Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and beyond who are seeking to advance their complex care needs."

Each year, London attracts over 100,000 overseas patients, including a substantial number from the Middle East, who seek out its world-renowned private hospitals for advanced diagnostics and complex treatments. This demand reflects London’s status as a premier global medical hub, combining cutting-edge technology with the highest concentration of medical and surgical specialists found in any city worldwide.

The addition of Proton International London, The London Psychiatry Clinic, and Priory to Healthcare London’s collaborative further strengthens this offering, enhancing the range of specialised, world-class treatments available to international patients.

Healthcare London remains committed to facilitating individuals seeking the finest and safest care to access and progress their complex healthcare needs within the city’s centres of excellence, where they benefit from multidisciplinary, value-based, coordinated care services.

To discover what makes London a premier destination for medical excellence, visit: https://www.ihpn.org.uk/healthcare-london/

About:

Healthcare London is formed by the following partner organisations.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital Private Care (NHS unit)

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was established in 1876. It provides a range of services from its main base in Chelsea and via a number of clinics across London and the Southeast of England. Recognised as one of the UK’s best performing and top ranked NHS Foundation Trusts, they are regularly heading the NHS league tables in many areas. chelwestprivatecare.co.uk

Cleveland Clinic London

As part of one of the world’s top ranked hospital systems, Cleveland Clinic London provides patients with access to a global network of physicians and specialists dedicated to offering the highest quality care. Cleveland Clinic London comprises a 184-bed state-of the-art hospital, at 33 Grosvenor Place in central London, Portland Place Outpatient Centre in the Harley Street Medical Area, and Moorgate Outpatient Centre, in the City of London. https://clevelandcliniclondon.uk/

Cromwell Hospital

Cromwell Hospital was established in 1981 and acquired by Bupa, leading international healthcare group, in March 2008. It is a leading London hospital renowned for being the first to invest in some of the UK’s leading edge equipment and cancer services. Based in West London, the hospital has over 500 accredited consultants, mainly drawn from London’s teaching hospitals, covering over 70 specialties. It is recognised as a centre of excellence for oncology, cardiology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, lung, complex surgery, and medicine. Cromwell Hospital's diagnostics service offers the very latest technology. There are two ambient MRI scanners and the angiography suite offers the most up-to-date imaging available in London. www.cromwellhospital.com

HCA Healthcare

HCA UK has six internationally renowned private hospitals in London that are supported by a range of outpatient and diagnostic facilities. Our London hospitals, including The Portland Hospital, the UK’s only private hospital dedicated to the care of women and children, are a destination of choice for patients looking for excellent clinical care At HCA Healthcare UK, its clinical teams work together to provide patient-centred, holistic treatment across multiple care specialties, including paediatrics, oncology, cardiology, orthopaedics and women’s health. https://www.hcahealthcare.co.uk/

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care (NHS unit)

Imperial College Healthcare Private Care is part of a leading London NHS Trust offering consultant led care, supported by dedicated multi-disciplinary teams. It provides access to exceptional clinical care and expertise within some of London’s most respected NHS teaching hospitals. They provide private services across every medical, diagnostic and surgical speciality, and its close partnership with Imperial College London, a leading UK University, allows consultants to quickly translate research into practice, meaning patients receive the most up-to-date treatment. All funds generated by private care services reinvested back into the Trust to support both NHS and private services.

https://www.imperial.nhs.uk/private-care

King Edward VII’s Hospital

Founded in 1899, King Edward VII’s Hospital is an independent charitable hospital internationally recognised for delivering exceptional surgical and clinical care. Situated in London’s prestigious Harley Street medical district, its hospital boasts a rich history of Royal Patronage and provides tailored diagnostic, inpatient and outpatient services to UK and international patients. With a focus on women’s health, urology, digestive health and musculoskeletal services, they offer comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to individual needs. https://www.kingedwardvii.co.uk/

Priory

Priory has an extensive network of private hospitals and wellbeing centres across Greater London, including the world-famous Priory Hospital Roehampton – offering fast access to the best possible treatment, from leading experts. Their multidisciplinary team of therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists have expertise in treating a wide variety of conditions, including addictions, eating disorders, depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), alongside providing an autism assessment and diagnosis service. The Cottage at Life Works, Woking, provides the UK’s most exclusive and unique treatment experience, treating just one client at a time. www.priorygroup.com

Proton International London

Proton International London works with leading cancer specialists from across London and the rest of the UK to ensure that cancer patients who will genuinely benefit from proton beam therapy can access it – regardless of where they have been treated previously or where they have been seen as an outpatient. With over 30 years’ experience in treating patients with proton beam therapy (PBT) in the USA, Proton International brings unmatched experience and expertise in providing this advanced and extremely precise treatment to people with cancer in communities across the world. https://www.protonintlondon.com/

Phoenix Hospital Group

Located in the heart of the Harley Street Medical Precinct, Phoenix Hospital Group is renowned for providing exceptional patient care in a luxury healthcare setting. At the forefront of preventative health and cancer screening, its dedicated Outpatient & Diagnostic Centres are recognised for exceptional imaging & diagnostic capabilities. Phoenix Hospital Group was established in 2007 with the intention of providing first class specialist healthcare services within a luxury environment. https://www.phoenixhospitalgroup.com/

The London Clinic

The London Clinic is the UK’s largest independent hospital with charitable status. The world-class Harley Street hospital has an almost 100-year history and treats over 195,000 patients a year, specialising in oncology, haematology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. In 2024 they opened a new Rapid Diagnostics Centre to drive early diagnosis and better outcomes, and announced a ground-breaking international collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, a US academic healthcare organisation. International patients are an integral part of the Clinic’s patient community and there is a dedicated International Office to care for them every step of their journey. www.thelondonclinic.co.uk

The London Psychiatry Clinic

The London Psychiatry Clinic is a private outpatient mental health clinic with a strong focus on wellness and a progressive and high-quality approach to mental health and wellbeing. Their mission is to create a safe, confidential and empathetic environment founded on principles of profound respect and compassion for each individual. Excellence is at the core of the London Psychiatry Clinic and its approach is evidence-based and holistic. www.londonpsychiatry.clinic

UCLH Private Healthcare

UCLH Private Healthcare blends NHS expertise with private care benefits. As part of University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, many of its world-class consultants hold dual roles with University College London, advancing research into pioneering treatments. University College Hospital specialises in stem cell transplants, CAR-T therapy, and proton beam therapy, and houses the UK’s largest teenage and young adult cancer service. The National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, in Queen Square, is a leading specialist centre for advanced neurosurgery and neurological care.

www.uclhprivatehealthcare.co.uk

