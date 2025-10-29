Health Holding Company and Mass General Brigham are advancing a long-term partnership to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare transformation.

The partners celebrate the next milestone of their partnership: advancing the implementation of the Saudi Model of Care, building local capacity, and elevating national standards of care.

The partnership embodies a shared commitment to innovation, integration, and sustainable impact for the Saudi population – enhancing population health and quality of life across the Kingdom and beyond.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi’s Health Holding Company, the largest healthcare provider in the region, and Mass General Brigham, one of the world’s leading academic health care systems, today announced the next phase of their strategic partnership during the Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025: advancing the implementation of the Saudi Model of Care. This milestone reflects the partnership’s focus on accelerating nationwide adoption, building national capacity, strengthening clinical governance, and advancing Saudi Vision 2030 goal of a world-class, patient-centered health care system.

As part of GHE 2025, representatives from both organizations joined a high-profile panel discussion titled “From Boston to Riyadh: Structuring and Delivering Value-Based Care Across Health Systems.” The session featured Dr. Luis Lobón, Vice President, Advisory, Mass General Brigham International; Karen Lemaire, Vice President, International Patient Services, Mass General Brigham International; Dr. Michael VanRooen, Chair of Enterprise Emergency Medicine at Mass General Brigham; and Dr. Saad Alasiri, Chief Medical Officer – Urgent Care at Health Holding Company. The discussion underscored the importance of cross-border collaboration to design and deliver high-value care across global health systems.

The partnership combines Mass General Brigham’s historical legacy of academic medicine and research with an eye towards innovative, next-generation global integrated care to complement Health Holding Company’s bold national mandate to strengthen service quality, governance, and accountability. Today’s announcement follows 2023’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at GHE which established a broad framework for partnership across multiple areas, including clinical service line development, workforce development and healthcare transformation.

Dr. Luis Lobon, MD Vice President, Advisory, Mass General Brigham International “Since the beginning of our collaboration with the Health Holding Co., we’ve witnessed remarkable progress in strengthening clinical excellence and leadership capacity across Saudi Arabia. This next milestone underscores our shared commitment to transforming healthcare through knowledge exchange, innovation, and sustainable impact — all in support of realizing Vision 2030. Working alongside Health Holding Co. to advance Saudi Model of Care is a powerful example of how international partnerships can drive national - and global - transformation.”

This new phase focuses on advancing the implementation of the Saudi Model of Care, a framework designed to deliver integrated, equitable, and high-quality care across the Kingdom’s 20 health clusters. Drawing on Mass General Brigham’s advisory expertise, this phase aims to accelerate adoption through evidence-based best practices, capacity development, and knowledge sharing.

The Saudi Model of Care is a comprehensive, prevention-focused framework that starts with the individual and extends to every level of the health care system, ensuring people receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place. This vision will transform how health care is accessed and delivered nationwide. As a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Health Sector Transformation Program, the model emphasizes preventative health, integration across service levels, and greater accountability for outcomes, anchored around six pillars of care: Wellness, Planned Care, Chronic Care, Urgent Care, Safe Birth, and Palliative Care.

Mass General Brigham will serve as a strategic advisor to the Health Holding Company, providing expertise and best practices to support the implementation of the Saudi Model of Care. Together, subject-matter experts from both organizations will work together on implementation tools, scalable initiatives and care delivery pathways all aimed at improving patient outcomes and strengthening system performance.

Since the signing of the collaboration agreement in 2023, the partnership has delivered tangible outcomes in AlUla, where the two organizations collaborated to transform emergency care services. Between October 2023 and December 2024, 24 Mass General Brigham subject-matter experts, including 22 physicians and 2 nursing leaders, worked alongside Health Holding Company teams to optimize operations, train local clinicians, and strengthen clinical governance.

With support from Mass General Brigham, Prince Abdul Mohsen Hospital’s Emergency Department earned its first national accreditation, setting a new benchmark for quality and efficiency in emergency care. Improvement in patient flow significantly reduced wait times while maintaining high standards of care and safety.

Building on this success, Health Holding Company and Mass General Brigham launched the Leadership Essentials Program in partnership with the Institute for Excellence in Health Leadership (IEDLI), the first program of its kind in the Middle East. The inaugural session, held in AlUla in December 2024, trained a new generation of Saudi healthcare leaders. The next edition, scheduled for January 2026, will expand to include advanced certifications in emergency medicine and healthcare operations leadership.

The partnership between Mass General Brigham and Health Holding Company is founded on a shared belief that lasting healthcare transformation requires deep collaboration, continuous knowledge exchange, and sustained capacity building, shaping a blueprint for sustainable healthcare excellence.

This expanded collaboration reflects Mass General Brigham’s ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare excellence through collaboration and knowledge exchange. By sharing expertise and best practices, Mass General Brigham works alongside regional partners to strengthen health systems, enhance local capabilities, and contribute to lasting improvements in patient care and population health.

Mass General Brigham, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is an integrated academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. It connects the full spectrum of healthcare, from prestigious academic medical centers to local community hospitals and home care services. With five Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals, Mass General Brigham physicians deliver research-infused subspecialized care to patients with complex medical needs from more than 120 countries. For over 25 years Mass General Brigham has also collaborated with organizations across 40 countries to help to raise local standards of care and improve the health of local communities. Whether addressing complex patient needs at Mass General Brigham hospitals or supporting in-country healthcare initiatives to achieve its healthcare vision, Mass General Brigham look forward to collaborating with partners around the globe.

About Health Holding Company

Health Holding is a national institution established by the state to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare to beneficiaries. The company was established on June 2, 2022, in implementation of Cabinet Resolution No. (469) dated 1443/08/19 AH, which called for the establishment of the Health Holding Company and the approval of the organization of the National Health Insurance Center. The company was founded as an independent entity responsible for investing in and developing the health sector. This decision embodies the great support and interest in developing healthcare services provided to beneficiaries and mobilizing all resources to enhance the quality and efficiency of those services in pursuit of the ambitious targets of Vision 2030.