Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced ongoing online admission for its international bachelor’s and master’s programmes for the academic year 2024-2025.

Students aspiring to pursue higher education can explore a diverse range of academic majors offered by the BIBF, including the International Foundation Programme (IFP), bachelor’s programmes in Banking & Finance and Accounting & Finance from Bangor University, and bachelor’s programmes in Economics & Management and Data Science & Business Analytics from the University of London.

To support academic excellence, the BIBF is offering scholarships to deserving high school graduates. These scholarships include a 10% waiver of International Foundation Programme fees for students with a cumulative GPA of 90% or above. Moreover, students enrolled in the bachelor’s programme in Economics and Management from the University of London will receive a 50% exemption from programme fees, which is applicable to year 1 direct entry students. Additionally, scholarships will be granted to 25 outstanding students to join the bachelor’s programme in Data Science and Business Analytics from the University of London.

According to Dr. Haifa Khalaf, Head of Academics Centre at the BIBF, 88% of the institute's graduates obtain a job within a year of their graduation, based on the institute's latest survey. This reflects BIBF's commitment to preparing academically distinguished candidates ready for the labour market.

Head of Academic Studies at the BIBF, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf expressed enthusiasm about the institute's collaboration with top international universities to offer postgraduate programmes. These programmes include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master’s in Human Resources (MSHR), and Master’s in Finance (MSF) from DePaul University in Chicago, as well as Executive MBA and Master’s in FinTech programmes awarded by Strathclyde Business School.

She added, “All academic programmes at BIBF are recognised by the Higher Education Council in the Kingdom, leading to qualifications from renowned British and American universities. Graduates of BIBF are making significant contributions to the banking and financial sector in the Kingdom, holding esteemed leadership positions.”

Interested students interested in registering or obtaining more information about the programs and scholarships offered by BIBF are encouraged to visit the institute's website at www.bibf.com/academics or contact the Admissions and Registration Department via email at academics@bibf.com.

About the BIBF

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region that was established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global character.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment, and training in the following areas:

Banking & Financial Services

Islamic Banking

Executive Development

Accounting & Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership & Management

Supply Chain Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation & Project Management

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

