His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited Al Maryah Community Bank’s (Mbank) headquarters in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2024. He was warmly welcomed by Mbank’s Chairman H.E Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood, Mbank Board Members Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Mr. Khaled Thani Al Romaithi, Mr. Younes Fatehali Al Khaja, Mbank’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Dr. Tayeb Al Kamali, and Mr. Sultan Karmostaji, in addition to department managers and Mbank employees. During the visit, H.E Tariq Ahmed Al Masaood presented to Sheikh Nahyan Mbank’s most recent products and services, achievements, and future plans, as well as its strategic Emiratisation initiatives, which aim to actively support and encourage the participation of UAE Nationals in the banking sector, aligning with the nation's broader economic and workforce development goals.

His Excellency and the attendees toured the Mbank headquarters, passing through the different departments and meeting all of the Heads of Departments. His Excellency received a comprehensive overview of Mbank’s journey starting inception since 2021; including all the bank’s achievements, awards received along the way, and a brief about its most recent innovative products and services. This included the Mbank Wallet mobile application linked to the Jaywan local Debit Card. Mbank Wallet is the UAE’s first national digital wallet using decentralized blockchain technology, enhanced with QR technology, and linked to the local payment system. Through Mbank Wallet, customers will be able to send, receive, request, and pay money with just a few taps, performing financial transactions locally and internationally in cooperation with Lulu Exchange.

Furthermore, H.E Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was introduced to Mbank’s ITQAN – Universal Digital Banker Training Program, the advanced Banking & Finance Digital Training Program that nurtures, and equips high-potential UAE National fresh graduates with hands-on experience in the field. This program is entirely conceived and developed by Mbank’s management specialists, who are also responsible for delivering the training sessions to its participants. Bridging the gap between conventional banking services and the rapidly evolving banking landscape, the ITQAN Training Program combines both community digital banking practices and modern digital technologies. Participants in the ITQAN Program get the chance to meet Mbank’s top financial leaders and learn how to monitor and analyze business growth indicators as well as provide personalized financial advice and solutions to achieve specific business objectives. In addition, they collaborate with various departments within Mbank to deliver comprehensive financial solutions.

To conclude His Excellency’s visit, he was informed about Mbank’s upcoming future plans and products that are in the pipeline. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was offered a trophy from Mbank and took a memorable picture with Mbank’s Chairman, Board Members, CEO, and Head of Departments.

Commenting on the His Excellency’s courteous visit, Mr. Mohammed Wassim Khayata, Chief Executive Officer at Mbank said: “We are very humbled by His Excellency Sheikh Nayhan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan’s visit to Mbank’s headquarters today. Once again, we reaffirm Mbank’s commitment to providing innovative and convenient products and services to all members of our community and empowering them with solutions that align with the vision of the UAE’s wise Leadership to create a diversified economy, foster innovation, and nurture a knowledge-driven society. This forward-thinking initiative strives to create a future where sustainability, growth, and societal well-being seamlessly intertwine”.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.