Dubai; UAE: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited DEWA’s Innovation Centre to review the achievements and future plans in visitor engagement and strategic collaborations as well as professional training programmes. Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and other DEWA officials.

During the visit, Al Tayer was briefed by Dr. Aaesha Abdulla Alnuaimi, Director of the Innovation Centre, about the key achievements of the Innovation Centre, which has established itself as a hub for knowledge dissemination and professional development, as well as the Centre's commitment to advancing sustainability, renewable energy, and innovation in Dubai.

Al Tayer commended the Innovation Centre’s achievements, noting that it underlines Dubai’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through its various programmes and initiatives, the Centre plays a key role in educating and inspiring future generations, fostering innovation, and supporting the global transition to a green economy. The Centre also plays a crucial role in raising public awareness about sustainability and green initiatives in Dubai. This has attracted thousands of visitors, including the general public, students, and high-level delegations, significantly contributing to Dubai's environmental education efforts. The Centre has successfully trained and certified over 120 professionals in sustainability and renewable energy. Upcoming training sessions will focus on key areas such as sustainability, innovation, digital transformation, and renewable energy, reinforcing Dubai's position as a leader in green energy.

To nurture the next generation of leaders in clean energy, the centre has conducted its annual summer programme, CleanTech Youth. Over three cycles, the program has graduated 75 students, with a fourth cycle planned for 2024. This initiative aims to equip young Emiratis with the skills and knowledge necessary for a future in clean energy. To support its educational mission, the centre has conducted a CleanTech Roadshow, reaching out to students at schools and universities to provide insights into its initiatives and the importance of clean energy.

In an effort to foster innovation in the clean energy sector, the centre organised the CleanTech Hackathon. The event attracted 160 applications, accepted 50 participants from 20 universities and 25 countries, and supported innovative student projects, highlighting the global interest in Dubai's clean energy initiatives.

The Innovation Centre also hosted a cleantech innovators exhibition, featuring innovations from 15 notable companies. The event drew 1,500 visitors and provided a platform for local and international experts, professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to showcase their advancements in clean energy technologies.

Further promoting collaboration and knowledge sharing, DEWA’s Innovation Centre organised the Cleantech Connect Programme. This initiative brought together innovators, achievers, and researchers in clean energy to share their successes and advancements. The program included panel discussions, lectures, and specialized workshops, conducted in partnership with major local and international universities, startups, and companies.