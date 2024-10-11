Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, (DEWA) received Ana Paula Assis, Chair and General Manager of IBM for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), to discuss new opportunities for collaboration between DEWA and IBM. Both parties explored the potential to leverage IBM's advanced technologies to optimise DEWA’s assets and enhance operational efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA, Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and Dr Ahmed Alketbi, Chief Information Security Officer in DEWA

Al Tayer emphasised that DEWA is committed to exploring the latest technologies that align with its vision to provide world-class services and sustainable energy solutions. He outlined DEWA’s journey of development, emphasising its role in positioning Dubai among the world’s top 10 digital economies, as envisioned by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). DEWA is committed to delivering cutting-edge digital services and continuously enhancing its processes to drive sustainable solutions.

Al Tayer showcased DEWA’s strategic efforts, initiatives and projects aimed at realising the vision of the wise leadership in advancing digital transformation. He highlighted DEWA’s pivotal role in adopting international best practices to offer exceptional services, while leveraging innovation and advanced technologies to meet the evolving needs of Dubai's citizens and residents, strengthening the city's digital infrastructure.

IBM’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and cloud-based solutions were highlighted as areas that can significantly enhance DEWA’s digital transformation journey, supporting Dubai’s vision for smart city initiatives and the green energy transition.

The meeting also focused on IBM’s collaboration with Moro Hub. The discussions centred around how IBM’s cutting-edge technologies can be integrated into Moro Hub’s digital platforms to offer enhanced solutions to customers. Through this partnership, DEWA aims to introduce innovative market offerings that can support various sectors in optimising operations and improving asset performance, while promoting digital innovation across the region.

Ana Paula Assis expressed her enthusiasm on the potential of the collaboration and partnership with DEWA and Moro Hub to bring transformative technologies to the region.