Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) received a delegation from the UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) for MENA and South Asia. Discussions focused on creating opportunities for capacity building to support national climate action plans in collaboration with the World Green Economy Organization, under the framework of Global Alliance for Green Economy, spearheaded by the UAE Government and WGEO, that aims to build countries' capacities in transitioning to a green economy through technical and technological assistance, establish a support platform for matchmaking, and enhance country exchanges. The meeting between WGEO and the UNFCCC discussed strategic areas of collaboration including jointly supporting the Global Innovation Hub.

The meeting was attended by Waleed bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO, Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WEGO, Mr. Muhammad Taimur Gandapur (head of UNFCCC Regional Collaboration Centers), Mr. Massamba Thioye (head of UN Global Innovation Hub) and Ms. Ana Vukoje (head of Regional Collaboration Centre for MENA and South Asia).

The Regional Collaboration Centre (RCC) in Dubai was established in February 2019 with the signing of a MoU between UN Climate Change and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), with the support of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

RCC MENA and SA is dedicated to the objectives of the Kyoto Protocol, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Climate Change Agreement. It helps channel local, regional and global resources into climate action, to facilitate implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, National Adaptation Plans, roadmaps for implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and other relevant policies and strategies of countries in the region.

WGEO participated in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) which was hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai and had several announcements and meetings to promote green economy and foster global collaboration in addressing climate change.

RCC MENA and SA had many achievements on the regional level, including the first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, MENACW 2022, which was hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates –MOCCAE, WGEO and DEWA.