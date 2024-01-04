Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), met with DEWA employees of determination (EOD), as part of the efforts of DEWA’s top management to support people of determination (POD) and enhance their inclusion into the work environment and society. The EOD were accompanied by employees from the Sadiqi initiative, which provides each EOD with two trained and qualified colleagues to support them in the work environment and in emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; and Maryam Al-Mutaiwei, Vice President of Human Resources at DEWA.

During the meeting, Al Tayer addressed the employees with a motivating speech, thanked them for their efforts, and listened to their needs. Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to achieving the objectives of the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, which was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. DEWA also supports the “My Community... a City for Everyone” initiative launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly for POD. DEWA builds the capabilities of its EOD and helps them develop the innovation skills necessary to prepare them for jobs of the future. DEWA has retrofitted all its buildings, facilities, and innovation labs, as well as developed its digital services, in accordance with the government standards and best international practices to facilitate the access of EOD and customers of determination. This is in line with the National Strategy for Innovation, which aims to make the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world and utilise digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to elevate performance and improve the lives of all segments of society.

“DEWA is keen to provide all the necessary capabilities to develop the creativity and innovation of Employees of Determination. We aim to facilitate their access to the Innovation Centre, which is a global platform for innovation in clean energy. DEWA is committed to developing their skills, honing their capabilities, enhancing their competitiveness in energy and innovation, and fostering their future readiness,” added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

DEWA is a prominent and leading government organisation in the inclusion and empowerment of POD. Every year, DEWA launches several corporate, social, smart, and innovative initiatives to include POD in the work environment and society. DEWA has policies and inclusive procedures that align with the highest international standards and practices. These ensure that qualified POD are employed through an inclusive hiring process that gives them working opportunities that are equal to others, and achieves their happiness in a resilient and qualified environment that helps them unleash their potential and prove their capabilities.

