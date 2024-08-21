Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed HE Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to enhance collaboration in the energy and water sectors and review the promising investment opportunities in these sectors.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen collaboration and strategic partnerships between DEWA and Chinese companies, particularly in renewable energy, to support Dubai's clean energy goals. The two sides exchanged perspectives on best practices and opportunities in areas such as solar power, energy storage, and smart grid infrastructure.

Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s commitment to accelerating the energy transition and positioning Dubai as a global hub for clean energy and the green economy, in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The meeting also discussed the participation of Chinese companies in exhibitions and conferences organised by DEWA, including the Water, Energy and Environment Technology Exhibition (WETEX).

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s collaboration with many Chinese companies in energy-related areas, especially clean and renewable energy. Several major Chinese companies are participating in DEWA’s projects, particularly at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The solar park’s production capacity will reach more than 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Chinese companies also participate in Hassyan Power Complex based on the IPP model.

HE Ou Boqian commended Dubai’s achievements in sustainable development and praised DEWA’s role in driving the Emirate’s clean energy transition. She reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s energy goals and expressed her confidence in the potential for further collaboration with DEWA.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, and Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.