Dubai, UAE: H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), Special Advisor on District Cooling to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Member Emeritus of the Board of Directors of the International District Energy Association (IDEA), and the Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association-GCC region, participated as a keynote speaker in the opening session of the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC 2025), held in Santiago, Chile, on September 9-10, 2025.

Bin Shafar’s session, titled ‘Achieving the long term vision for district cooling market globally,’ highlighted the pivotal role of the district cooling sector in supporting global sustainability goals and showcased the notable achievements of Dubai and the UAE in this field. His presentation received strong positive feedback from participants, underlining the importance of energy transition and the adoption of sustainable solutions to address growing environmental and climate challenges. During the session, he stressed the significance of district cooling and its ability to significantly reduce carbon emissions by using 50% less energy compared to conventional methods, positioning it as an ideal sustainable solution, particularly in regions such as the Middle East, where nearly 70% of energy consumed by buildings is for indoor cooling. Bin Shafar also shared Empower’s success story, noting that the company began its journey as part of Dubai’s ambition to enhance the city’s energy efficiency and has since grown to become the world’s largest district cooling services provider. He explained that this exceptional progress is the outcome of a long-term strategic vision, continuous government support, and investments in infrastructure and advanced technologies. These investments have enabled Empower to serve many of Dubai’s most prominent developments and vital projects, delivering sustainable and efficient cooling solutions to millions of residents and visitors.

Bin Shafar was also the key panelist in the Business Roadshow Panel Discussion on the opening day, which brought together a distinguished group of global experts and industry leaders to share experiences and perspectives on the future of sustainable energy. During the discussion, Bin Shafar addressed the pressing environmental challenges facing the world today and underscored the importance of adopting district energy solutions as a solution to overcome the challenges.

The conference was organised by the Ministry of Energy and the Sustainable Energy Agency of Chile, funded by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF), and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Cool Coalition, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and the International District Energy Association (IDEA).

“The UAE places strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation as part of its efforts to mitigate climate change. The country has launched several strategies towards net zero emissions, including the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the UAE Net Zero by 2050, the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, which targets a 30% reduction in electricity and water demand by 2030. The UAE’s international leadership in the district cooling industry is the result of significant investments in advanced infrastructure and world-class facilities,” said Bin Shafar.

“Such an international event enables Empower to strengthen ties with leading figures in the district cooling industry and business partners. It also provides a valuable platform to exchange knowledge and engage in constructive dialogue aimed at advancing the district cooling sector and fostering the development of innovative technologies,” Bin Shafar added.

He further emphasised the importance of supporting the district cooling sector globally, given its environmental, economic, social, and health benefits. He noted that achieving this requires mobilizing the necessary funding and investments to further develop the sector, alongside promoting sustainable energy systems and green infrastructure across different countries.