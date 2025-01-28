HCR Law, UK law firm is delighted to announce a collaboration with Dubai-based legal practice, Ajith M Legal Consultancy. The collaboration will focus on supporting clients operating in or looking to expand into the healthcare sector in the UK and Middle East and enhance the depth of expertise available to them.

HCR Law’s award-winning multidisciplinary healthcare team brings together expertise in real estate, corporate, commercial, employment and immigration and regulatory law, with a proven track record in advising businesses across the sector.

Ajith M Legal Consultancy is a boutique law firm led by the award-winning Ajith Madhavan, whose two decades of experience in advising healthcare businesses extends across the United Arab Emirates and the wider GCC.

Raj Pahuja, Partner and Head of the Middle East Hub, commented: "This collaboration responds to the increasing demand from our clients, who are actively seeking growth opportunities across the Middle East. As the region continues to evolve and present new possibilities, we are committed to supporting our clients as they navigate these dynamic markets and expand their businesses."

Syed Alam, Partner and Head of International Healthcare, added: "Our clients are looking at healthcare markets worldwide for their next phase of expansion. By strengthening our ties across the Middle East, this collaboration will play a key role in supporting clients on their international growth journeys as well as Middle Eastern clients looking to invest in the healthcare sector in the UK."

Ajith Madhavan, Managing Partner at Ajith M Legal Consultancy further added:

With the healthcare sector in the GCC undergoing rapid transformation, fuelled by ambitious government initiatives, cutting-edge technological advancements, and increasing private sector involvement, this alliance is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the legal framework that underpins sustainable growth and innovation in the industry.

This collaboration, seamlessly bridging local insights and international best practices, would help clients navigate the evolving legal landscape with precision and confidence in regulatory compliance, healthcare investments, medical technologies and would help clients receiving tailored, forward-thinking solutions that support their strategic objectives and align with their respective region's visions”.