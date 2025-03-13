Cairo: HC Brokerage, one of Egypt’s leading securities brokerage firms, has announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with FawryPlus for Banking Services. The partnership aims to simplify trading in the stock market, in line with HC’s strategy to expand its service offerings and enhance accessibility for clients across Egypt.

Under this agreement, HC clients will be able to open securities brokerage accounts, complete bookkeeping procedures, and sign online trading contracts, among other services, through FawryPlus’ extensive branch network across all governorates. This eliminates the need for clients to visit HC branches or wait for company representatives.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Hossam Ezz, CEO of FawryPlus stated: "Were delighted to partner with HC Brokerage, as this partnership reaffirms Fawry’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that support the growth of Egypt’s financial market fostering effective partnerships with brokerage firms to attract new segments of investors and integrate them into the formal financial sector.

He added: "FawryPlus places great emphasis on the Financial Inclusion Strategy (2022-2025) issued by the CBE. Our goal is to promote the financial inclusion, expand access to financial services for underserved consumers in rural and remote areas, improve financial literacy, and facilitate access to financial services for both individuals and businesses, ultimately encouraging a shift towards the formal financial sector.

"Hassan Choucri, Managing Director of HC Brokerage, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in HC’s journey, enhancing our ability to provide more advanced financial and investment services in line with Egypt’s digital transformation and financial inclusion agenda."

He added: "At HC, we are committed to expanding our reach by leveraging Fawry Plus’s extensive branch network. This enables us to offer innovative solutions tailored to the needs of diverse investor segments, both individual and institutional, while contributing to the development of Egypt’s capital market."

He further emphasized: "As a leading financial advisor with over 25 years of experience in both local and regional markets, HC continuously adapts to the evolving financial landscape. The recent shift in the Egyptian stock market, where individual investors now account for the majority of trading, underscores the need for more efficient and innovative solutions to support their growth and enhance market performance."

This collaboration ensures that HC’s diverse and integrated services are now available to all investor segments, including individuals and institutions, without the need for travel between governorates or visits to the company’s headquarters. It reflects HC’s commitment to adopting the latest digital technologies to promote financial inclusion and facilitate broader access to financial services.

FawryPlus is a leading player in promoting financial inclusion, providing accessible banking services such as digital wallet activation, prepaid cards, Know Your Customer (KYC) registration, financial inclusion account openings, and electronic remittance and collection services. Through its extensive network and innovative model, FawryPlus bridges the gap in financial service accessibility, empowering individuals and businesses to manage their financial affairs efficiently.

With over 300 branches across Egypt and operating seven days a week FawryPlus prioritizes reaching remote areas that lack access to financial services, enabling banks to serve their customers beyond official working hours. FawryPlus has also revolutionized the banking sector with its "One Zone, One Bank" model, which offers a centralized banking hub for more than 36 banks, making it easier for individuals and businesses to access various financial and banking services under one roof.

About HC Brokerage:

HC Brokerage is an affiliate of HC Securities & Investment– a full-fledged investment bank providing investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and custody services. HC Brokerage is an Egyptian registered company and member of Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), and its registered address is 34 Gezirat Al-Arab St., Mohandessin, Giza, Egypt. www.hc-si.com

About Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments

Founded in 2008, Fawry is the largest e-payment platform in Egypt serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and more than 372 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 53.1 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.