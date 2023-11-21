In a new global achievement for Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, adding to its academic accomplishments, the School of Business and Quality Management (SBQM) has obtained accreditation from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world's largest association for HR professionals. This achievement attained through the accreditation of SHRM for the two programs, which are Bachelor of Business and Human Resource Management and Master of Human Resource Management. These programs benefit over 325,000 members from 165 countries.

SHRM is one of the most significant institutions in the field of human resource management globally. It is recognised in providing globally accredited certifications, training programs, and consulting services, adhering to international standards and best practices in human resource management. With 575 branches in the United States and a regional office in the United Arab Emirates, the association organises a wide number of international events and conferences in the field of human resources.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), said: “This recognition by the world's largest human resources association bolsters our leadership in higher education, showcasing the University's unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality and excellence in its academic programs. It reaffirms the robustness of our smart educational ecosystem, founded on unparalleled quality. This emphasises our dedication to providing an exceptional educational experience, with a focus on skill-based learning. Aligned with our University's Strategic Directions, it underscores our dedication to seamlessly integrating practical learning into academic programs, empowering learners to become leaders in their fields, while fostering innovation and excellence.”

The SHRM recognition will provide the University’s learners with a unique opportunity to relentlessly strive towards important SHRM certifications, such SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP. HBMSU’s recognition will enable certified professionals to meet the mandatory Professional Development Courses (PDC) requirement every two to three years by enrolling in HRM courses offered by the University's MHRM and/or BBHRM programs. The University further has the power to grant PDCs for individual HR programs without requiring prior approval from SHRM.

Prof. Rock-Antoine Mehanna, Dean of HBMSU’s SBQM said: “We are honoured to be recognised by the SHRM, which demonstrates a remarkable milestone for the HBMSU’s School of Business and Quality Management. We are pleased to have gained the recognition and confidence of a highly esteemed international organisation such as SHRM. This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to providing academically advanced programs that are carefully designed to satisfy industry demands and requirements. It highlights our dedication to providing learners with the requisite knowledge and abilities to achieve rewarding and successful careers in human resource management.”

The recognition is in line with the University's Strategic Direction, which focuses on integrating skill-based learning into its academic programs. The primary objectives of this strategic direction for 2023 include the redesign of academic programs to incorporate skill development and acquisition across all disciplines, the use of performance-based evaluation to assess learners' acquisition of skills and competencies, and the restructuring of academic programs to entail the development of applied research skills across all disciplines.

