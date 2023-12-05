Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) is set to empower learners with smart educational tools for the digital age with its new ‘Master of Education in Learning Design and Technology’ program. Aligned with HBMSU’s strategic vision to lead the transformation in smart education, the program is distinguished as a comprehensive approach, aiming to cultivate learners into visionary leaders and innovators in the digital education landscape, equipping them with the skills to pioneer and actively shape the future of education.

The new ‘Master of Education in Learning Design and Technology’ course is intended for educators, instructional designers, curriculum developers, and other professionals who aim to advance their practical knowledge in efficient online learning. It is also designed to prepare graduates to pursue careers in instructional design, online learning, curriculum development, e-Learning, AI-based content development, educational data analysis, and several other disciplines. These professionals will have the opportunity to work in a range of educational institutions, including K–12 schools, universities, corporate training divisions, governmental organisations, and private businesses.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “HBMSU’s new Master of Education in Learning Design and Technology program is set to launch in Spring of 2024, and will represent a pivotal step in our mission to revolutionise education for the digital age. The program will equip learners with the knowledge and skills required to drive innovation in online learning, putting them at the forefront of educational transformation. With the launch of this latest program, we are once again underlining our unwavering commitment to advancing education and solidifying technology as the foundation of the modern educational landscape.”

His Excellency added, “At HBMSU, our mission is to bridge the gap between education and market demands by empowering learners on both academic and professional levels. By laying the groundwork for a comprehensive educational ecosystem, we are committed to offering flexible, high-quality smart education that meet the needs of the digital era."

Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs at HBMSU, stated: “This program goes beyond the confines of conventional education, as it equips learners with the transformative tools required to reshape the online learning landscape. Graduates of this program will lead, innovate, and pioneer the digital transformation of education rather than merely adapting to it. We believe this new program marks a crucial turning point in our approach to education in the digital age and represents a decisive step towards a future in which smart learning will drive continued success for learners.”

The new program at HBMSU is a testament to the University’s dedication to leveraging technology to improve academic outcomes for learners. With a range of career opportunities to choose from, learners will be well-equipped to leverage the benefits of online learning and apply them in order to drive sustained professional growth and success.

