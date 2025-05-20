Dubai: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the prestigious World Police Summit, demonstrating its commitment to advancing smart learning and fostering collaboration between academia and the security sector. The event was held under the esteemed patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and organised by the General Command of Dubai Police at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the event, HBMSU showcased its cutting-edge research projects, innovative technological solutions, and pioneering contributions to the evolution of smart education by being a part of the summit’s ‘Academic Area’. The University also highlighted its ongoing strategic efforts to bolster cooperation between academic institutions and security agencies, paving the way for sustainable development of the law enforcement and police sciences.

Ali Langawi, Director of the Business Development Department at HBMSU, stated: “Our participation in this global event underscores HBMSU’s long-standing vision to drive innovation and nurture sustainable partnerships. We firmly believe that strategic alliances between educational institutions and security companies are integral to building a robust knowledge ecosystem which enhances security, education, and societal progress.”

In this regard, the ‘Academic Area’ served as a premier platform for highlighting groundbreaking research, advanced policing technologies, as well as the academic achievements of both students and faculty. Moreover, it facilitated important discourses and knowledge exchange, further strengthening existing partnerships between the academic and security sectors, both regionally and internationally.

