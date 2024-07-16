Dubai, UAE: H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), participated in the Middle East Institute (MEI) Annual Conference 2024 organized by the National University of Singapore. H.E. took part in a panel discussion on "Education for National Progress: Aligning Vision, Curriculum, and Innovation”, that focused on the substantial investments the Arab countries have made in preparing their youth for the future workforce.

During the session, His Excellency stressed on the importance of transforming education from a service to an accessible utility, the necessity of establishing lifelong learning, and the need for all segments of society to have access to education with the latest technology and communication tools. The event also saw the participation of H.E. Halimah Yacob, Chancellor of Singapore University of Social Sciences and former President of Singapore; H.E. Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Education, Singapore; and H.E. Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Singapore.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU commented, “Education is a powerful tool for national development and progress. By fostering a culture of innovation, research, and entrepreneurial thinking, we can significantly enhance the quality of education, positively impact the economy and establish a lifelong learning approach within our society. It is crucial to make knowledge accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or stage in life, and to view education as a fundamental resource that benefits all.”

His Excellency added, “At HBMSU, we believe that education should not be static and should evolve and adapt to the changing demands of the global economy and keeping pace with all changes in various fields of knowledge. Our approach is to ensure that students are not only well-educated but also well-prepared to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

The participation of HBMSU in the MEI Annual Conference 2024 underscores the university's commitment to leading the charge in educational innovation and collaboration on a global scale. By actively engaging in such conferences, HBMSU reinforces its role in shaping the future of education in the UAE and beyond, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of educational excellence and innovation.