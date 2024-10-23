Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) participated in the International Education Show held at Expo Centre Sharjah, in alignment with the university's commitment to promoting higher education and offering distinguished educational opportunities for students. The exhibition was organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Education, Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Emirates Schools Establishment.

The International Education Fair is considered one of the most prominent educational events in the region, attracting students, parents, and stakeholders in education due to its crucial role in fostering economic competitiveness in an increasingly knowledge-driven world. It featured panel discussions and workshops on the latest trends in higher education and strategies to tackle current challenges. During the event, visitors had the opportunity to learn about the university's innovative smart platform, along with its diverse academic and professional programmes. Additionally, they learned about the university’s registration processes and other services that have been designed to empower students in achieving their educational and professional aspirations.

H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “At HBMSU we believe that higher education is the driving force behind innovation and sustainable development. Our programmes are designed to develop our learners' skills, empowering them to tackle global challenges head-on. We take pride in our innovative educational system, which provides an ideal learning environment for learners to achieve their academic and professional ambitions. Through our university, we aim to nurture future leaders who will contribute towards realising the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

HBMSU's participation in the event underscores its dedication to sustainable education and the principle of lifelong learning. It reaffirms the university's position as a leading institution providing smart and sustainable education, effectively contributing to the development of a new generation of leaders capable of adapting to global changes and realising the UAE's future vision. These events serve as a vital platform for fostering communication with various academic and professional entities, while broadening the scope of collaboration between educational institutions and both government and private sectors.