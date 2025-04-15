Dubai: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) hosted a ceremony to honour graduates of its professional programmes and distinguished academic achievers. The event reinforced the University’s steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and promoting lifelong learning. It also reflects the University's strategic aim to equip national talent with essential knowledge and future-ready competencies, as well as the nation’s drive towards a knowledge-based economy.

The graduation ceremony underscored the University’s forward-looking vision to design agile and innovative educational and training pathways tailored to the evolving needs of key sectors, such as business management, quality, banking, healthcare, environment, and smart learning. Through these efforts, HBMSU aims to empower learners to drive innovation and progress within these vital domains.

During the ceremony, the names of all academically distinguished learners and graduates from professional programmes were unveiled. This was reflective of HBMSU's commitment to honouring the efforts of learners, celebrating their academic excellence, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and leadership.

Held on the campus on April 15, the ceremony honoured 110 graduates from the University’s Lifelong pathway, while 93 learners earned academic distinction at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. This vibrant gathering further showcased the University’s pride in learners’ accomplishments and its enduring commitment to their academic and professional excellence.

In his speech during the ceremony, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said, “This ceremony celebrates two fundamental pillars of our University’s mission, inspired by the profound words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The first pillar focuses on lifelong learning, which draws on His Highness’ words – ‘Do not stop seeking knowledge. Knowledge is what creates life. Those who cease to learn, cease to live.’ The second pillar reflects the value of academic excellence, as encapsulated in his saying – ‘Excellence is a journey, not a destination’.”

His Excellency further stated that the University hopes to recognise both lifelong learning pathway graduates and other academically distinguished learners during the University’s annual official ceremony in the future. His Excellency concluded by extending his heartfelt appreciation to the families of learners for their unwavering support and determination.

The event reaffirmed HBMSU’s enduring dedication to empowering learners through an innovative digital ecosystem—harnessing smart learning technologies to offer flexible, demand-driven professional programs that align with individual ambitions and evolving market needs, while contributing to sustainable development and the growth of a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com