Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) successfully concluded the seventh edition of its Summer Research Program with an appreciation event on August 20th, 2023. This event not only marked the program’s closure but also symbolized the culmination of a transformative journey for 15 talented undergraduate students. Through this initiative, students from Qatar University (QU), Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), and the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ) gained valuable hands-on research experience.



This highly anticipated program, which ran from May 14 to July 13, 2023, provided an opportunity for 15 aspiring researchers to work alongside eight esteemed scientists and their teams in tailored internships. The Summer Research Program served as a launchpad for these students to expand their knowledge, refine their research skills, and explore cutting-edge scientific methodologies. Within the program, students engaged in a diverse range of research projects spanning various fields of study within the biomedical sciences. Alongside practical laboratory exposure, students actively engaged in professional growth activities and workshops. These sessions centered on diverse topics including research innovation, experimental design, research reproducibility, and open science, all contributing to a well-rounded learning experience.



Boshra Mohammad, a UCQ student, expressed her gratitude to QBRI, stating, “This was an amazingly educational internship in which I learned many things, such as how to effectively communicate with families and their children who have autism. I also learned how to assess children using different diagnostic tools and I’m still in the learning process. This internship was a perfect opportunity for me to gain more insight about Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and my mentors did an amazing job in educating me and providing knowledge about this subject.”



Sama Ayoub, a participant from WCM-Q, shared her internship experience at QBRI, highlighting the transformative nature of the program "As a current pre-medical student and aspiring physician, I am forever grateful to have been granted the opportunity to complete the Summer Research Program for two consecutive years. Interning with prominent scientists and researchers in a supportive environment has immensely enriched my skills and nurtured my passion for research. Across both years, I saw how the knowledge and experience I gained were reflected in my university studies and approach to seeking knowledge. Through the program, I grew to appreciate the importance of research and its role in the healthcare career I aim to pursue. I look forward to having biological research as a central aspect of my future career as a physician. "



The Summer Research Program stands as a testament to QBRI’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of scientific leaders. By providing a platform for talented students to collaborate with accomplished scientists, QBRI enables them to gain valuable skills, insights, and hands-on experience that will pave the way for successful careers in biomedical research.



Reflecting on the Summer Research Program, Dr. Omar Albagha, QBRI’s Acting Executive Director, shared, “QBRI will continue to transform healthcare through research and nurture the scientific leaders of tomorrow. The Summer Research Program will remain an integral part of this mission, bridging the gap between education and practical research, and empowering students to make significant contributions to the field of biomedical sciences.”



