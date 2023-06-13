Doha:– Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Science and Engineering (CSE) commenced its joint-leadership of the UNESCO Chair on Governance and Social Responsibility in Sport with a launch event at Education City’s Minaretein Building.

Held June 12, the event confirmed HBKU’s co-leadership of the UNESCO Chair with UCLan Cyprus as well as both institutions’ commitment to inspiring the wider ‘sport movement’ towards raising the quality of its governance practices and social responsibility activities. Under this joint-leadership, Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos, Assistant Professor, CSE, and Founder of the Chair, will continue to serve as its director and one of two co-chairholders. It is anticipated that joint-leadership will not only strengthen connections between HBKU and UCLan Cyprus, but also reinforce Qatar’s status as a global sports hub.

The launch event began with a welcome from Scheherazade Safla-Gaffoor. This was followed by opening remarks from Dr. Michael J. Benedik, Provost, HBKU, as well as officials from UCLan Cyprus, UNESCO regional offices, and the European Union’s Delegation Office in Doha. Dr. Christos then gave an inaugural lecture in which he outlined his ambitions for joint-leadership of the UNESCO Chair and touched upon related issues.

Proceedings continued with a high-profile panel discussion on governance and social responsibility. Chaired by Dr. Kamilla Swart-Arries, Associate Professor and Director: Sport and Entertainment Management, CSE, the discussants were: Eng. Fahad Ebrahim Juma Muhana, Director, Strategy & Projects Department, Qatar Olympic Committee; Mr. Massimiliano Montanari, CEO of the International Centre for Sport Security, Qatar; Dr. Mezna A. AlMarzooqi, Director General of Leaders Development Institute, Ministry of Sport, Saudi Arabia; and Mrs. Nada Mohammed Wafa, Secretary General of Athletes Commission, Qatar Olympic Committee. The event concluded with an awards ceremony and reception.

Speaking after the conclusion of the event, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Founding Dean, CSE, said: “We congratulate Dr. Christos for his determination and efforts to bring the UNESCO Chair on Governance and Social Responsibility in Sport to HBKU. As we see it, working with UCLan Cyprus offers many benefits, starting with enhancing the overall visibility of the CSE’s Master of Science in Sport and Entertainment Management program. Co-hosting the UNESCO Chair also reflects Qatar’s growing status in the global sports sector, not to mention its ability to attract major sporting events to the region. We’re confident that Dr. Christos’ expertise and guidance will further enhance the Chair’s scope and objectives.”

Dr. Irene Polycarpou, Professor and Rector of UCLan Cyprus, added: “I want to congratulate the Founder of the Chair, Dr. Christos Anagnostopoulos, a world-renowned scholar in sport management. It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome the joint leadership status that has been agreed between UCLan Cyprus and the CSE, here at HBKU. This joint leadership status can be the vehicle that connects the two institutions and, crucially, serves as the common denominator towards strengthening links between research, teaching, and practice at national, regional, and global levels. After all, the notion of sport exceeds boundaries and cultures and unites individuals, not least fostering a spirit of international cooperation.”

HBKU’s CSE is internationally recognized in pursuing high-impact research addressing societal and economic needs in Qatar and globally. Its programs involve collaboration with HBKU’s prestigious research institutes, utilizing the skills of expert scientists, and with external world-renowned academics and industrial partners strengthening the link between education and societal and economic needs and maximizing students’ employability.

-Ends-

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), was founded in 2010 as a research-intensive university that acts as a catalyst for transformative change in Qatar and the region while having global impact. Located in Education City, HBKU is committed to building and cultivating human capacity through an enriching academic experience, innovative ecosystem, and unique partnerships. HBKU delivers multidisciplinary undergraduate and graduate programs through its colleges, and provides opportunities for research and scholarship through its institutes and centers. For more information about HBKU, visit www.hbku.edu.qa.