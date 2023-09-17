Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Public Policy (CPP), Geneva Graduate Institute, and Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) held an opening ceremony for the 2023-24 edition of the Executive Programmes in Development Policies and Practices (DPP) for the Middle East and North Africa (DPP-MENA) programme and Conflict and Fragility Management (CFM) programme.

Dr. Leslie Pal, Dean, HBKU’s CPP; Dr. Alex Dormeier Freier, Director, Geneva Graduate Institute; and His Excellency Khalifa bin Jassim al-Kuwari, Director-General, QFFD, gave keynote speeches to welcome the program’s participants, which comprise professionals operating in the development and humanitarian fields who aim to bolster their careers.

Two participants - Saiid Saber, DPP-MENA, and Nsamba Ahumedi, CFM - gave speeches to their fellow colleagues wishing them luck as they embark on the six-month programs together. The program coordinators, including Dr. Evren Tok, Associate Dean for Community Engagement, CPP, and Dr. Alaa Tartir, Academic Coordinator for DPP-MENA Region; Dr. Seda Duygu Sever, Regional Coordinator, CFM; and Dr. Margaux Pinaud, Academic Coordinator for CFM, introduced the attendees to their respective program’s curricula.

Both programs’ first modules, running from September 3-22, 2023, are being held at Minaretein in Education City.

“Our long-running partnership with QFFD and the Geneva Graduate Institute embodies our collective commitment to strengthening the field of international development in the MENA region. It underlines HBKU’s CPP as a proactive institution that transcends borders in order to facilitate expertise and build capacity in Qatar, the region, and beyond,” said Dr. Pal.

The six-month programs comprise three modules in total; after completing the Doha-based course, participants will then undergo an online learning portion from their respective countries. The final module, held in Geneva, Switzerland, will see the professionals meet fellow DPP-MENA and CFM participants from around the world and complete their curricula together.

The DPP-MENA and CFM coursework utilize case studies that explore contemporary regional and global development challenges to enhance participants’ strategic analysis and leadership skills. Each participant is tasked with developing a professional thesis tied to their professional work that addresses their organizations’ needs, which draws upon their strategic analysis and leadership skills refined throughout their studies in the DPP-MENA and CFM programs.

HBKU’s CPP aims to become one of the leading public policy schools in the region and the world and a center for teaching and researching responses to policy questions of local and global relevance. The College actively leverages local and transnational synergies and collaborations with distinguished international partners to facilitate expertise and build capacity in Qatar and beyond.

