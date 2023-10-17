Doha: The College of Science and Engineering (CSER) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) is finalizing preparations for the 10th International Symposium on Networks, Computers and Communications (ISNCC’23).

Taking place between October 23 and October 26 at Education City, ISNCC’23 will showcase the latest academic excellence and pioneering research in the fields of information systems, communication networks, and computing technologies. Esteemed academics, senior business figures, and thought leaders from around the world will also share practical and theoretical knowledge across a variety of topics, including 6G technology and Next Generation Networking. ISNCC’23 also includes a dedicated industrial forum designed specifically to synergize innovative ideas and actionable solutions, as well as student-led activities and submissions.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Dr. Aiman Erbad, Associate Professor and Division Head, Information & Computing Technology Division, CSE, and ISNCC 2023 General Chair, commented: "ISNCC'23 epitomizes our commitment to fostering global partnerships and advancing discourse in networks, computers, and communications. We're not just hosting an event; we are nurturing a future-forward vision for the domain."

ISNCC’23 is sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of the State of Qatar, as well as the QNRF Programs, part of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council. A number of international organizations are represented at the conference, including NASA, European Space Agency, and China’s State Key Laboratory of Space-Ground Integrated Information Technology. The CSE is also working closely with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to inform and shape proceedings.

Regarding the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s sponsorship of ISNCC’23, Eman Al-Kuwari, Director of Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, said: “We are honored to offer support and play a pivotal role in this conference. ISNCC'23 underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and pioneering research in the ICT realm now and in the future."

“ISNCC’23 is not just an event; it’s also a beacon for technological progression and knowledge dissemination,” added Mrs. Riham Daher, Director, Scientific Research, QNRF Programs, part of Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council. “That’s why QNRF Programs is determined to play as full a role as possible in the conference. What happens has implications for our work and future innovations emanating from Qatar."

Following an update on conference plans, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Founding Dean, CSE, and ISNCC 2023 Honorary Chair said: “We’re undoubtedly looking forward to welcoming participants for what promises to be three days of thought-provoking debate and discussion. ISNCC’23 is a not-to-be-missed event for anybody interested in the latest advancements and developments shaping information and communications technologies. We encourage all industry leaders and college students to be a part of this transformative convergence on Doha.”

HBKU’s CSE is internationally recognized for its pursuit of high-impact research that addresses the societal and economic needs of Qatar and the world. Its programs involve collaboration with HBKU’s prestigious research institutes, utilizing the skills of expert scientists, and with external world-renowned academics and industrial partners strengthening the link between education and maximizing students’ employability.

