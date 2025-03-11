Doha: Education City’s Manufactury Building was the location for Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) inaugural Engineering Information Day for Qatari Students.

Engineering Information Day for Qatari Students at HBKU introduced Qatari high school students and their parents to an array of scholarship and sponsorship opportunities relevant to the College of Science and Engineering’s (CSE) Bachelor of Science programs covering Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. Proceedings commenced with welcome remarks from Dr. Maryam Hamad Al-Mannai, Vice President for Student Affairs, HBKU, followed by an overview of the admissions procedure for sponsorship and scholarships. Guest speakers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, and Qatar Energy outlined their involvement in the application process and fielded questions from the audience.

Engineering Information Day for Qatari Students at HBKU also featured presentations from course leads for the CSE’s engineering programs, as well as key insights and experiences from alumni and current sponsored students. A resource fair and supporting booths provided further opportunities for prospective students and parents to obtain information and network with organizers, contributors, and fellow attendees.

Speaking after the conclusion of the event, Dr. Al-Mannai commented: “Today was a further reflection of our university’s commitment to unlocking Qatar’s full potential through enriching academic experiences and a vibrant research ecosystem. This increasingly applies to Qatari engineering students embarking upon undergraduate journeys in a discipline crucial to the achievement of Qatar National Vision 2030 and beyond. For many, scholarship and sponsorship opportunities not only provide valuable support for their studies but also influence their entire career trajectories.”

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.