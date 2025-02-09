Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has launched its new Master of Arts in Translation for the Creative Industries. Developed and delivered by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ (CHSS) Department of Language, Culture, and Communication, the program is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Merging the art of translation with the dynamic demands of diverse creative industries, the program equips aspiring translators, content creators, or cultural mediators with cutting-edge skills required for today’s global creative markets. An innovative curriculum featuring courses on transcreation, subtitling, and more, awaits prospective students, as well as opportunities to collaborate on real-world projects with leading indus try partners. The program’s Arabic context further encourages participants to shape the future of translation within the Arab world’s creative industries.

“We’re delighted to be adding this program to our diverse portfolio of courses and related services,” commented Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Zain Abdelwahid, Acting Dean, CHSS. “Its carefully-curated content not only resonates with the demands of a fluid creative landscape but also our vision to enrich society in Qatar and the wider world through transformative educational experiences. We look forward to receiving applications and welcoming students to our newest academic offering.”

The CHSS’ Master of Arts in Translation for the Creative Industries was unveiled during a launch ceremony at Education City’s Minaretein Building. Held February 4, the event included a keynote address by Dr. Josélia Neves, an accessibility consultant and world-renowned scholar, on the transformative power of inclusive practices in translation for the creative industries. Participants also had opportunities to engage with innovative projects covering transcreation and accessible media as well as other exhibits showcasing how translation bridges gaps and fosters inclusivity.

Further information on the Master of Arts in Translation for the Creative Industries can be found at https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/chss/ma-translation-creative-industries

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

For more information about HBKU, its colleges, research institutes, and initiatives, please visit www.hbku.edu.qa.

About the College of Humanities and Social Sciences

One of the longest established colleges at HBKU, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS) has a successful record of building national capacity in fields of global importance by providing interdisciplinary postgraduate education to future leaders in humanities and social sciences; translation and interpreting; women, society and development; as well as digital humanities. In doing so, HBKU’s CHSS is a driver for social justice, enriching communities with transformative knowledge, innovative research, as well as opportunities for collaboration. For more information about HBKU’s CHSS, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/chss.