Doha, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Texas A&M University at Qatar (TAMU-Q) successfully hosted the inaugural American Chemical Society (ACS) Qatar Chapter and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Regional MEA Conference - a premier gathering that brought together over 300 global experts in chemistry, materials science, and engineering to discuss urgent environmental challenges and promote sustainable innovation.

Supported by Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council the three-day event was held under the theme “Synergy for Sustainability: Advancing a Greener Future through Chemistry and Engineering.” This theme reflected Qatar’s strategic commitment to positioning itself as a hub for research and innovation. Attendees engaged in dialogues about the role of chemistry and engineering in advancing sustainable practices, fostering cross-border partnerships, and exchanging ideas for a greener future.

The conference featured participants from world-renowned institutions, including Harvard University, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of California Berkeley, University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and along with prominent universities in the Middle East such as HBKU, TAMU-Q, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and others.

Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean of the College of Science and Engineering at HBKU, highlighted the significance of the event: “Our track record of leadership and engagement within research disciplines of national and global importance enabled us to deliver this pivotal event alongside TAMU-Q, ACS, and RCS. HBKU’s and CSE’s dedication to pursuing high caliber partnerships is borne out of a commitment to building academic and research capacity in Qatar and the region.”

The event showcased a variety of keynote sessions and panel discussions covering cutting-edge topics in chemistry and engineering, including nanomaterials, catalysis, advanced materials for water treatment, polymers for electronics, and sustainable manufacturing.

Reflecting on the impact of these discussions, Conference Chair Dr. Mohammed Al-Hashimi noted: “By coming together across disciplines and borders, we’re not just advancing chemistry and engineering—we’re shaping a future that prioritizes sustainable innovation. This conference is a testament to the power of collaboration, where the insights we share today fuel the breakthroughs of tomorrow."

The conference also celebrated the contributions of undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral researchers, with dedicated poster sessions and an awards ceremony recognizing the best posters in each category. This event emphasized the importance of cross-cultural collaboration, reinforcing Qatar’s role as a global contributor to sustainable science and innovation.

With its strong international turnout and dynamic exchange of ideas, the ACS-RSC Regional MEA Conference underscored Qatar's commitment to a more sustainable future, setting a new standard for scientific collaboration in the region.

About Hamad Bin Khalifa University

Innovating Today, Shaping Tomorrow

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF), is a leading, innovation-centric university committed to advancing education and research to address critical challenges facing Qatar and beyond. HBKU develops multidisciplinary academic programs and national research capabilities that drive collaboration with leading global institutions. The university is dedicated to equipping future leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset and advancing innovative solutions that create a positive global impact.

About the College of Science and Engineering

One of the longest established colleges at HBKU, the College of Science and Engineering (CSE) graduates the highest number of students and offers the largest portfolio of degree programs within the University. HBKU’s CSE is home to the supplementary Division of Engineering Management and Decision Sciences, Division of Sustainable Development, and the Division of Information and Computing Technology, which together form a unique, multidisciplinary education and research environment of the highest caliber. For more information about HBKU’s CSE, visit https://www.hbku.edu.qa/en/cse.