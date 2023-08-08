Abu Dhabi: HAYVN Pay, a global leader in cryptocurrency payments has partnered with luxury travel company - Gayo Aviation, a global, family-owned business that offers a full suite of bespoke aviation services including aircraft management, consulting services, aircraft purchase and sales and flight deck services.

By leveraging HAYVN Pay's regulated payment ecosystem, Gayo Aviation unlocks secure, seamless cryptocurrency payments for its customers. This positions Gayo at the forefront of integrating compliant crypto payments in the digital asset luxury landscape. HAYVN Pay is a part of HAYVN, a digital asset-focused financial institution regulated in Australia (AUSTRAC), Lithuania (FNTT), Abu Dhabi (ADGM), the Cayman Islands (CIMA) and the British Virgin Islands (BVI). HAYVN Pay aims to drive cryptocurrency payment adoption by providing accessible, trusted crypto payment solutions.

Christopher Flinos, Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said: “The interest in paying in cryptocurrency extends across all major asset industries including gold, jewellery, watches, exotic cars, boats, real estate, and handbags. HAYVN Pay aims to bring cryptocurrency payment solutions to 75% of the world’s merchants by 2024. Cryptocurrency accounts for 20% of total luxury sales in 2023. I welcome Gayo Aviation to the HAYVN Pay ecosystem and look forward to providing its customers with a safe, seamless cryptocurrency payment option.”

Ravi Dueland, Business Development Director at Gayo Aviation said: “We are proud to enable our customers with another payment method through HAYVN Pay and have already performed our first flight using HAYVN Pay. In today's evolving new economy it’s important to provide your customers with multiple options to enable payments. We have noticed an increase in the demand for payments using digital assets and are delighted to be able to offer this to our clients through this partnership. We look forward to continuing enhancing our customers' experiences through innovation.”

The global private aviation market is valued at over $31 billion, with steady growth projected in the coming years. Recent industry surveys show that cryptocurrency payments are rapidly gaining adoption among private aviation companies, with some reporting up to a third of bookings are now paid in crypto. According to a recent study, Switzerland emerged as the leading country in crypto adoption in Europe in 2023, with a rate of 21%, which is 3% higher than the previous year and surpasses the European average. In the UAE, Dubai has ambitions to become a global crypto hub, with 27.67% of its 9.5 million population owning some form of cryptocurrency as of 2023. The key drivers behind this adoption include faster settlement times, reduced fees, enhanced security, and the demand from crypto-wealthy clients, particularly millennials who make up a sizable portion of the customer base.

About HAYVN

HAYVN is a digital asset-focused financial institution delivering Payments, Trading, Custody, Asset Management and Research to its global client base. HAYVN is regulated in Abu Dhabi, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Lithuania and the BVI. HAYVN is one of the global leaders in institutional cryptocurrency, serving HNW individuals, family offices, businesses, corporations and institutions, with a full range of cryptocurrency products and services. HAYVN’s focus is always on delivering the best results for the Governments, Corporates, Family Offices and Individuals who trust us with their digital assets.

To learn more about HAYVN please visit: https://hayvnglobal.com/

For Media Information: media@hayvnglobal.com

About HAYVN Pay

HAYVN Pay is a regulated and compliant payment solution for the authorization, clearing, and settlement of cryptocurrency payments for Businesses, Corporates, and Institutions globally. HAYVN Pay partners with payment service providers, payment gateways, E-Commerce providers, independent sales organizations, and ATM and POS Manufacturers globally. HAYVN Pay utilises the regulatory, financial, and technological strength of HAYVN to deliver the leading global payments ecosystem that our partners and market demand.

To learn more about HAYVN Pay please visit: https://hayvnpay.com

About Gayo Aviation :

Gayo Aviation is a family business that offers bespoke luxury travel services that include Air Charter Services, Aircraft Sales and Purchase, Aircraft Management, Consulting Services as well as Concierge Services. Gayo has offices in Sweden and Dubai and offers clients multi-currency payment gateways globally. Gayo Aviation was incorporated in 2017 and operates 24/7.

To learn more about Gayo Aviation, please visit: https://gayo.se/about-gayo/