Abu Dhabi: In a landmark collaboration, HAYAH Insurance, a leading life insurance provider with a unique expertise on retirement and pensions solutions, and Azimut, a premier asset management firm, have joined forces to offer tailored local investment solutions for pension management in the UAE.

This partnership will provide customised investment strategies that align with the risk profiles and long-term objectives of different pension plans and clients. By leveraging Azimut's extensive global and local market insights, the collaboration will offer a diversified portfolio of investment options, including equities, fixed income, ETFs, sukuks, real assets, and alternative investments.

Mohamed Seghir, CEO of HAYAH Insurance, stated, "This partnership marks a new chapter in our journey to provide comprehensive, reliable, and top-tier pension management solutions. We are proud to support the government’s efforts in maturing the pension environment and building a sustainable future for UAE society and empowering."

"Partnering with HAYAH Insurance represents a significant opportunity to bring our advanced asset management capabilities to the forefront of pension management in the UAE. We are excited to offer customised investment solutions that not only optimise returns but also align with the growing demand for sustainable and responsible investing. This collaboration underscores our commitment to leveraging global insights and local expertise to deliver unparalleled value to our clients," said Maroun Jalkh, Head of Institutional Sales, Middle East and Asia, Azimut Group

The collaboration includes:

Sustainable and ESG investment options that meet the growing demand for responsible investing.

Active management of pension fund portfolios to optimise returns with dynamic asset allocation.

Detailed and transparent reporting on the performance of pension funds, investment strategies, and market outlook.

Workshops and seminars for clients on investment strategies, market trends, and financial planning.

Utilisation of advanced technology and data analytics to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of pension fund management.

The collaboration between HAYAH Insurance and Azimut is poised to set new benchmarks in the financial services industry, ensuring that more businesses and employees can benefit from robust and innovative pension management services.

In addition to enhancing corporate pension management, this collaboration will extend to individual savings propositions, offering tailored investment solutions for personal financial growth. By combining HAYAH Insurance's expertise in life insurance with Azimut's asset management capabilities, individuals in the UAE will have access to diversified, sustainable, and customized investment options that align with their unique financial goals and risk profiles.

About Azimut Group

Azimut Group, founded in 1989 and listed on the Milan stock exchange, is one of Europe’s leading independent asset managers, managing and advising total assets of USD 100bn+. With presence in 18 countries (Americas, Europe, MENAT, Asia and Australia) and based in the UAE since 2017, Azimut has offices in the DIFC and ADGM, serving regional institutional and corporate clients. The group provides cross asset expertise, from developed to frontier markets across the group’s public and private market products. In the UAE, Azimut manages around $10bn and hosts 10 portfolio managers catering to regional and global strategies, which include award-winning global sukuk and MENA equities strategies, as well as a flagship hybrid bond strategy, among others.

For more information, visit www.azimut-group.com

About HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C.

HAYAH Insurance is a premier life insurance and financial services provider in the UAE, dedicated to enhancing financial security and well-being through innovative and customer-centric solutions. With a digital-first approach and a commitment to excellence, HAYAH has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

For more information, visit www.hayah.com

