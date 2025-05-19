Dubai, UAE – Havelock One Interiors has completed the turnkey fit-out of China Tang at The Lana, Dorchester Collection in collaboration with North 51 Consulting. The restaurant, which is set to open this weekend, joins its iconic sister locations from London, Hong Kong and Beijing, marking the arrival of China Tang’s distinctive glamour and refined Cantonese dining onto Dubai’s hospitality scene.

Spanning over 8,000 sq. ft., the space comprises a main dining room, private dining areas, a terrace, and an intimate bar and lounge spread across two floors.

“Opening China Tang in Dubai is an exciting milestone for us, and the quality of the space speaks volumes,” said Nathalie Ford, VP Europe and Middle East at China Tang. “Havelock One’s ability to deliver complex features with care and consistency gave us confidence at every stage, while North 51Consulting were our eyes and ears on the ground, ensuring all project milestones were met. The end result is a restaurant that lives up to the expectations of both the brand and the city.”

The fit-out scope combined complex detailing with high-precision manufacturing. Havelock One produced standout elements including the decorative raft ceiling in the lounge area, ornate bar counters and a striking reception desk featuring basket-style metalwork at its facility in Bahrain before shipping to Dubai for installation.

“China Tang is a brand that sets the bar for luxury dining” said Adrian Sellar, Division Director UAE at Havelock One. “Our teams in Bahrain and Dubai worked closely to deliver a space that meets the design vision while supporting the operational flow of a world-class restaurant. It’s a strong example of how we approach high-end F&B fit out from bespoke manufacturing to on-site delivery.”

North 51 Consulting played a pivotal role as Lead Consultant, providing Project Management, MEP Design, Commercial and Contract Management and end to end Authority Approvals Management on the project since its inception in 2023. Acting as the on-ground Client representative for the Hong Kong-based and London based Client group, North 51 Consulting led the project from Concept Design, by bridging time zones and cultural contexts, ensuring that local statutory compliance, design coordination, construction and fit out works were undertaken without compromise.

“From the outset, this project required coordination across multiple disciplines and geographies,” added Natasha Abbas, Director of Project Management, at North 51 Consulting. “Havelock One were proactive partners - responsive, solution-oriented, and committed to delivering to a high standard.”

The project builds on Havelock One’s track record of delivering premium F&B environments across the region. Reinforcing the company’s association with the industry, Havelock One is proud to sponsor the first Restaurant & Bar Design Awards in Dubai later this year. An event which celebrates the region’s most exceptional dining destinations.

Established in 1998, Havelock One is now recognised as one of the leading fit out and manufacturing players in the industry. Based in five countries (Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar), across seven offices, it employs over 1,900 people across the GCC with its main headquarters and 520,000 sq. ft. factory facilities located in Askar, Bahrain. Over the past 25 years, Havelock One has completed more than 9,000 fit out projects, across a range of sectors including hospitality, retail, entertainment, commercial, government, residential, F&B and more.

North 51 Consulting is an award-winning boutique Project Management Consultancy specialising in the management of construction and fit-out of international flagships in the UAE, signature restaurants, luxury hotels, super-prime residences, and high-end retail across the UAE. North 51 Consulting is known for delivering bespoke, detail-driven engineered solutions that balance design integrity with commercial and technical precision. Their collaborative approach and local know how coupled with proven expertise makes them trusted partners on complex, design-led hospitality and lifestyle projects.