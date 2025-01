Dubai, UAE – Hassi Properties, a premier global real estate advisory firm known for its bespoke services and deep expertise in luxury real estate investments, proudly announces the opening of its new Private Office in Dubai. Strategically located in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic property markets, this exclusive office will provide personalized investment services tailored to High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) and Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals (UHNWIs).

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and exceptional growth, particularly in the luxury property segment. Hassi Properties’ Private Office aims to capitalize on this momentum by offering elite clientele bespoke advisory solutions, curated investment opportunities, and exclusive access to the region’s most prestigious properties.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint with the launch of our Private Office in Dubai,” said Hassan Waqar, Chief Executive Officer of Hassi Properties. “This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service and tailored solutions to our discerning clients. Dubai’s status as a global hub for luxury real estate, combined with its businessfriendly environment and lifestyle appeal, makes it the ideal location for this strategic expansion.”

Tailored Services for an Elite Clientele

The Private Office will specialize in:

• Bespoke Property Advisory: Tailored consultations to identify and secure premium real estate investments, including luxury residences, waterfront properties, and iconic developments.

• Exclusive Market Insights: Proprietary data and expert analysis to navigate the complexities of Dubai’s evolving real estate market.

• Off-Market and Private Listings: Access to discreet investment opportunities and confidential listings.

• Portfolio Diversification Strategies: Comprehensive solutions for building and managing diversified, high-yield real estate portfolios.

The Private Office will also focus on fostering long-term relationships with international investors, family offices, and private wealth managers seeking secure, high-growth assets within Dubai’s luxury property landscape.

Dubai: A Prime Destination for Global Investors

Dubai remains a magnet for affluent investors drawn by its world-class infrastructure, taxefficient environment, and unparalleled lifestyle offerings. The city’s luxury real estate market has been characterized by robust demand for ultra-prime properties, with recordbreaking transactions reflecting a growing appetite among HNWIs and UHNWIs for premium assets.

“With our deep market knowledge, global network, and bespoke approach, Hassi Properties’ Private Office will empower clients to make informed, strategic decisions that maximize their investment returns,” added Hassan Waqar, Chief Executive Officer at Hassi Properties.

About Hassi Properties

Hassi Properties is a distinguished real estate advisory firm specializing in luxury and investment-grade properties across key international markets. Renowned for its personalized service and deep market expertise, the firm provides tailored investment solutions to HNWIs, UHNWIs, and institutional investors seeking superior real estate assets.

