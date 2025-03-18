Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) has successfully completed the acquisition of a 40% stake in Berain Water Company (Berain), a leading bottled water company in Saudi Arabia, from Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Rajhi & Sons Investment Company (Rajhi-Invest). The strategic transaction marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Rajhi-Invest and Hassana.

Berain is a key player in the bottled water sector in Saudi Arabia, offering its products under a well-established multi-brand portfolio. The Company has a fully integrated business model, strategically positioned to leverage its robust manufacturing capabilities, efficient procurement processes, and an extensive logistics and distribution network. With three state-of-the-art factories located in Riyadh and Jeddah, along with 24 storage and warehousing facilities across various cities in Saudi Arabia, Berain is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for its products across Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Ahmed W. Alqahtani, CIO of Regional Markets at Hassana, said: " This transaction is aligned with Hassana’s long-term investment strategy to acquire well-performing businesses in the consumer sector with a stable and attractive cashflow profile underpinned by strong market fundamentals. "

He added: "We are pleased to partner with Rajhi-Invest and we look forward to building a long-term partnership based on mutual benefit."

Mr. Mohamed A. El Samman, Group CEO at Rajhi Invest, said: "This strategic partnership with Hassana is a testimony of Rajhi-Invest capability of building successful industrial players and a decisive step towards realizing our vision for Berain. We are looking forward to this partnership and anticipate a powerful synergy that will drive transformative growth for Berain across the Saudi FMCG landscape."

-Ends-

About Hassana Investment Company:

As the investment manager of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), Hassana invests on behalf of all Saudi generations for their future pensions.

With over SAR 1.2 trillion (USD 320 billion) of assets under management, Hassana is entrusted with creating long-term value and delivering the best investment outcomes across assets and geographies by applying strategic vigor and leveraging its scale to fulfill its vision – today and for the future.

Learn more: www.Hassana.com.sa

About Rajhi Invest:

Founded by Late Sheikh Mohamed el Rajhi, Rajhi Invest is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading family investment conglomerates, with a legacy spanning over 65 years and a pivotal role for its founder in establishing Rajhi Bank.

The group manages a diversified portfolio of pioneering investments, with a focus on banking, industrials, hospitality, and real estate. Additionally, Rajhi Invest is recognized as one of the largest industrial groups in the Kingdom. It has a proven track record of establishing, operating, expanding, and optimizing prominent industries—including steel, building materials, home appliances, beverages, plastics, and packaging materials, contributing to growth and diversity of the Saudi Economy.

Learn more: www.Rajhi-Invest.com