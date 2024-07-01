Riyadh: Hassana Investment Company (Hassana) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kinan International Real Estate Development Company (Kinan). This collaboration seeks to create a partnership to invest in an innovative mixed-use real estate development. The development will incorporate residential, educational, healthcare, entertainment, retail, and office spaces alongside other contemporary amenities. This comprehensive, world-class community is designed to meet the evolving requirements of contemporary Saudi lifestyles.

The project is strategically located in the Al Rimal district of North Riyadh and spans an extensive 2 million square meters. The development is designed to accommodate a maximum of 9000 modern residential units and will encompass a total commercial (office/retail) built-up area spanning 222,000 square meters. This initiative aims to address the increasing demand for high-quality residential masterplans in Riyadh, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to provide top-tier housing communities for Saudi families.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Saad bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadly, CEO of Hassana, and Mr. Nidal Abdulmajeed Jamjoom, Managing Director and CEO of Kinan.

Mr. Al-Fadly stated, “This collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives and is a step towards urban development in Riyadh. The investment aligns with Hassana’s mission to invest for the long term across asset classes including high-quality real estate projects in partnership with experienced developers and capitalising on their unique expertise. We are excited to contribute to the ongoing transformation of the urban landscape while enabling a financially secure future for all Saudi generations.”

Mr. Jamjoom expressed, "Kinan is pleased to express its interest to partner and collaborate with Hassana on this momentous project. Our team is steadfast in its commitment to delivering a development that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of contemporary Saudi families. Our goal is to establish a community that offers a superior quality of life, enabling residents to flourish."

About Hassana Investment Company:

As the investment manager of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI), Hassana invests on behalf of all Saudi generations for their future pensions. With over SAR 1.2 trillion (USD 320 billion) of assets under management, Hassana is entrusted with creating long-term value and delivering the best investment outcomes across assets and geographies by applying strategic vigour and leveraging its scale to fulfil its vision – today and for the future.

Learn more: www.Hassana.com.sa

About Kinan International Real Estate Development Company:

Kinan is a leading entity in Saudi Arabia, with extensive experience in developing and managing residential communities. Kinan’s mission is to raise the quality of life of communities by providing real estate properties with a distinctive lifestyle. Its portfolio comprises six expansive residential projects spanning over 6 million square meters in Riyadh and Jeddah. Additionally, Kinan played a pivotal role in enhancing the commercial landscape. It develops and manages nine commercial centres across six Saudi cities, with a total investment exceeding SAR 1.4 billion and around 300K of Leasable Area.

Learn more: www.kinan.com.sa