Cairo, Egypt – Hassan Allam Holding is proud to announce the launch of Jinet Agriculture Corporation, a new subsidiary aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region. As part of this initiative, Jinet Agriculture has acquired a substantial 14,100-feddan agricultural land plot in the West Minya extension area from the Egyptian Countryside Development Company “El Reef El Masry”.

The newly acquired land will be dedicated to cultivating a diverse array of crops to meet local market demands and enhance export opportunities. This project aligns with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)by enhancing agricultural production, creating jobs, and supporting the national economy.

Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding, stated, “The launch of Jinet Agriculture Corporation marks a significant addition to our commitment to developing communities and investing in accretive businesses that create lasting value. This expansion into agriculture and cultivation aligns with our broader vision of driving sustainable growth and making a meaningful impact in the regions where we operate.”

"Major General Amr Abdel Wahab - Chairman and CEO of the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, commended Hassan Allam Holding for joining the investors benefiting from the lands of the 'Egyptian Countryside Development Company,' calling it one of the key national industrial and developmental pillars. He expressed confidence in the group's ability to meet the planned reclamation targets and create the necessary developmental impact on its land, which will also benefit and provide expertise to the small beneficiaries in the surrounding areas."

Jinet Agriculture’s expansion aligns with Egypt's Vision 2030 through reducing import dependency, increasing high-value crop exports, and fostering industrial-scale food processing to create a more robust agribusiness ecosystem. By leveraging modern cultivation techniques and investment in post-harvest processing infrastructure, the company aims to transform raw agricultural output into globally competitive food products.

With a strategic focus on food security, agricultural exports, and value-added food industries, Hassan Allam Holding continues to expand its footprint in high-impact sectors that drive economic growth.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with more than 90 years of experience in the engineering, construction, and infrastructure sectors. The group operates in diverse sectors, including infrastructure, energy, water, industry, logistics, petrochemicals, and complex large-scale projects in Egypt and the MENA region. The founders of Hassan Allam Holding commenced operations in 1936, making it the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, with a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the group has a current backlog exceeding USD 6 billion. The group is listed among the Engineering News-Record (ENR) top 250 global contractors.