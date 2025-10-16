A 305-feddan project developed in collaboration between Grova Developments and Hassan Allam Properties.

Hassan Allam Construction to execute the full engineering and construction scope on a turnkey basis, for a contract value of USD 550 Million.

Scope includes high-end villas, commercial and office space, ancillary mixed-use buildings, infrastructure, and landscaping.

Cairo, Egypt – Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, one of the largest engineering, construction, investment, and development companies in the Middle East and North Africa, has secured a contract to deliver a 305-feddan development project in New Cairo. The project is developed in collaboration between Grova Developments and Hassan Allam Properties, with a total contract value of USD 550 million.

Hassan Allam Construction will deliver the project on a turnkey basis, covering the engineering and construction of high-end standalone villas, twin villas, townhouses, commercial and office space, ancillary mixed-use buildings, core infrastructure, and landscaping.

The masterplan emphasizes land-led living, quiet luxury, sustainability, and crafted experiences to shape a modern community environment.

Building on more than nine decades of expertise, Hassan Allam Holding continues to expand and diversify its portfolio across multiple sectors, creating sustainable destinations and pioneering transformative developments throughout Egypt and the broader region.

This project builds on Hassan Allam's decades-long track record of disciplined delivery and trusted partnerships across Egypt and the region.

About Hassan Allam Holding

Established in 1936, Hassan Allam Holding is one of the largest companies in Egypt and the MENA region, with over 90 years of experience operating across 10 countries. The group undertakes complex, large-scale projects in diverse sectors across engineering, construction, and infrastructure, including energy, water, industry, logistics, and petrochemicals. As the oldest construction franchise in the MENA region, the group boasts a solid reputation, superior technical capabilities, and a diversified portfolio. With a legacy of identifying and investing in attractive infrastructure projects, the globally expanded group has a current backlog exceeding US$6 billion and is ranked 45th on Engineering News-Record’s list of the top 250 international contractors.

For more information about Hassan Allam Holding, please visit: www.hassanallam.com

About Hassan Allam Properties

Hassan Allam Properties is a leading real estate development group in Egypt marketplace. Since its inception in the 1990s, Hassan Allam Properties [HAP] has carved an enviable niche for itself as an exclusive boutique developer. Originating as a trusted family-run business passed down through three generations, HAP draws on 80 years of development expertise to master the equation of private luxury and inviting hospitality, going beyond just building homes. Driven by a community-centric vision and a passion for individuality, the company boasts a wide diversified portfolio of first-class residential communities, mixed-use developments and vacation homes catering to families in search of exclusive experiences and private seaside getaways throughout prime locations in Egypt.

Today, HAP prides itself as a leading real-estate player with nation-wide foot-print of 25 integrated developments and sub-developments in partnership with leading local and global names in the industry to transcend local boundaries, bringing its unique success formula to the region by transforming infinite landscapes into dream-like realities where families come together and homes come to life, while delivering the highest of standards that it's known for. After having established a significant footprint in the integrated residential living, the group solidly thrives to continue its growth in hospitality and mixed-use developments, while creating value for lifetime investments.

Our diversified portfolio of projects includes but not limited to SwanLake Residences – New Cairo, ParkView NewCairo, SwanLake Katameya, Seasons Residence in New Cairo and HAPTOWN, Park Central and The Valleys in Mostakbal City as well as SwanLake West and SwanLake October in West Cairo, SwanLake North Coast, SwanLake El Gouna, Encore-SwanLake El Gouna and Little Venice in Ain-Sokhna.

For more information, please visit www.hassanallamproperties.com

