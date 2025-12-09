Abu Dhabi, UAE – Hashgraph Ventures, an Abu Dhabi–based venture capital fund regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today announced the successful first close of its Web3 and AI early-stage venture capital fund. This marks Hashgraph Ventures’ capacity to start capital deployment towards founders and entrepreneurs who are redefining the Web3 economy.

The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), where Hashgraph Ventures also hosted its official launch event with over 150 guests. The gathering brought together senior government officials, tier-one venture capitalists, global law firms, digital asset leaders, and many of the region’s most influential investors and founders. The strong turnout underscores Abu Dhabi’s accelerating emergence as a world-class destination for digital asset innovation and institutional-grade venture formation.

In 2024, Hashgraph Ventures received its fund management license by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and launched its USD100 million global venture capital fund (Hashgraph Venture Fund-I) out of ADGM. As part of its investment framework, Hashgraph Ventures aims to fund blockchain and deep technologies, focusing on Seed, Series A, and Series B stages and backing founders and entrepreneurs who are driving the next era of digital transformation.

As part of its active deployment strategy, Hashgraph Ventures also confirmed its participation in the seed round of Bloxtel, a next-generation telecom infrastructure company leveraging tokenized eSIM (“dSIM”) and blockchain-enabled 5G access points to radically simplify and decentralize private network deployment. Bloxtel is led by the founders of Simless — creators of the original eSIM technology now used in modern smartphones.

Kamal Youssefi, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Hashgraph Ventures, said: “This marks a defining moment for Hashgraph Ventures and for the region’s investment and innovation landscape. The first close of our regulated fund and strategic investment in Bloxtel reflects our commitment to backing frontier technologies that will shape the next era of digital infrastructure. Abu Dhabi has become a global hub for visionary founders, investors, and policymakers — and we are proud to contribute to its rise as the world’s leading hub for Web3, AI, and decentralized networks.”

Dara Campbell, Senior Executive Officer of Hashgraph Ventures, added: “This has been a monumental week for our firm. To complete our first close and announce a sector-defining investment during Abu Dhabi Finance Week — one of the most influential global finance gatherings — sends a clear message about our intent and ambition. Hashgraph Ventures is building a world-class investment platform from Abu Dhabi, for the world. Our momentum reflects both the strength of this ecosystem and our long-term commitment to shaping the future of digital infrastructure from here in the UAE.”

About Hashgraph Ventures

Hashgraph Ventures is an ADGM-regulated early-stage venture capital fund investing across Web3, AI, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and foundational digital-asset infrastructure. The firm’s strategy blends structured token participation with traditional long-term equity investing, enabling early distributions while maintaining sustained upside potential. With deep institutional relationships across the GCC, global venture connectivity, and a mandate aligned with Abu Dhabi’s innovation agenda, Hashgraph Ventures is establishing one of the sector’s most disciplined, founder-aligned, and forward-leaning investment platforms.