Doha, Qata: Harley-Davidson Qatar honoured its bikers in Harley Owners Group (HOG) who participated in the bike tour of the Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro during his recent visit to Qatar.

HE Sheikh Nawaf Bin Nasser Bin Khaled Al Thani received the bikers in a special gathering at his Majlis in Al-Waab City and handed over the appreciation certificates to thank them for their effort in the event. The Harley Davidson bikers in Qatar presented the president with a Harley-Davidson bike to do the tour and accompanied him during his visit to some of the neighbours, tourist attractions and Lusail Stadium which will host the final match of the coming world Tournament.

H.O.G. – Qatar Chapter is the official Group of Harley-Davidson biker owners in Qatar and part of the H.O.G. global family.

The Group organizes numerous activities throughout the year, including tour rides, donations, community events and charity support. The community is well known for its passion and involvement in all of Qatar’s major occasions.

H.O.G. is the largest Dealer-sponsored motorcycle enthusiast organization in the world, with more than a million members around the globe. Much more than just a motorcycle organization, H.O.G. is one million people from all walks of life united by a common passion: making the Harley-Davidson® dream a way of life.

