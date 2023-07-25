HAQQ, a leading provider of ethical and Shariah-compliant blockchain solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Brighty App, a pioneering fintech platform that integrates traditional finance and cryptocurrency. This alliance aims to unlock new opportunities in the Islamic Finance market and the broader ethical finance sector, particularly in the European market where Brighty App has established a strong presence.

Brighty App has been successfully servicing the European market with its innovative financial services, including IBAN accounts, crypto wallets, instant currency exchange, and linked cards. As part of this partnership, Brighty App will leverage HAQQ's ethical and Shariah-compliant blockchain technology to extend its reach into the Islamic Finance market, offering its unique blend of traditional and crypto financial services to a broader audience.

In addition to enhancing Brighty's commitment to ethical finance, this partnership aims to significantly expand its service offerings. Specifically, it will facilitate the addition of accounts in Islamic Coin and the possible introduction of staking mechanics. These features will allow Brighty users to hold, send, and transact in Shariah-compliant crypto tokens, e.g. transacting in stablecoins like USDT or USDC. Furthermore, users will have the opportunity to participate in staking, providing them with a new avenue for potential earnings within the ethical finance framework.

For HAQQ, this partnership presents a unique opportunity to tap into Brighty App's established infrastructure and broad user base in the European market. This will further HAQQ's mission of making decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and inclusive while adhering to the principles of ethical and Islamic finance.

Together, HAQQ and Brighty App aim to create a more equitable financial ecosystem. By combining Brighty App's fintech expertise and HAQQ's commitment to ethical, Shariah-compliant blockchain solutions, this partnership will bridge the gap between traditional Islamic finance and the innovative world of DeFi and cryptocurrency.

About HAQQ:

HAQQ is an ethics-first L1 blockchain that brings together sustainability-centred developers, validators, open-source contributors, and Muslim innovators in sustainable finance with its native asset - Islamic Coin. As an EVM-equivalent chain built using the Cosmos SDK, HAQQ's innovative technology allows for the seamless deployment of smart contracts from other EVM chains. HAQQ aims to create a fairer, more sustainable financial system by balancing Shariah-compliant philosophy with cutting-edge technology using Shariah Oracle - an on-chain registry of Halal Certificates which assures compliance with Islamic principles. HAQQ ensures that its users interact exclusively with whitelisted Shariah-compliant dApps, minimising unethical or Haram activity within the network.

Learn more about HAQQ at haqq.network.

About Brighty App:

Brighty App is a Swiss fiat & crypto neobank that originated in Switzerland and was built by a team of seasoned Swiss bankers and ex-Revolut software developers.

Brighty App blends Swiss banking principles with a crypto-friendly and community-driven attitude to manage digital funds via one app hassle-free. Brighty App’s mission is to build a bridge between traditional digital banking and crypto with its high-yield earning opportunities making money work again. Brighty App is available for users from any EU and EEA countries on App Store and Google Play.

Learn more about Brighty App at https://brighty.app/.