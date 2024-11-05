HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei: 16% of Hamriyah Free Zone's total area is devoted to the steel sector.

Milano - Italy: H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority in Sharjah, emphasized that the free zone plays a pivotal role in catalyzing the steel and iron industry, positioning it as a dynamic hub for investors with strategic access to both regional and global markets.

Al Mazrouei noted that the free zone hosts over 450 companies in the steel sector, covering an area of 50 million square feet.

During HFZA’s participation in the Italian Critical Process Equipment Days held in Milan, Al Mazrouei highlighted that this sector accounts for approximately 16% of the total 300 million square feet of the free zone, cementing its status as a key centre for the steel industry in the Middle East and Africa.

The event brought together steel industry leaders and experts from Europe and other major players in the field.

Through its participation, HFZA aimed to showcase Sharjah’s investment opportunities and attract new investors, while also exchanging information with prominent companies in the iron and steel industry. The free zone’s delegation also took part in several meetings to highlight HFZA’s facilities, services, and strategic advantages, including its prime geographical location. The delegation was led by Al Mazrouei, joined by officials and department directors from the authority.

Key Role

During the event, Al Mazrouei stressed that the authority is committed to participating in global events to showcase Sharjah’s robust infrastructure and attractive investment environment, particularly in the steel sector.

He noted that Hamriyah Free Zone plays a key role in promoting economic diversification within the emirate and is accelerating its efforts to expand sustainably, offering a wide range of opportunities for investors looking to establish operations and benefit from its comprehensive solutions, logistical capabilities, and advanced infrastructure.

Strategic Partnerships

His Excellency shed light on the strong presence of renowned steel companies in Hamriyah Free Zone, including Belleli Energy, ArcelorMittal, Lamprell, Eversendai, Technomak, Ungersteel, Zink power, and others.

He also congratulated Tosto Group on its acquisition of Belleli Energy, expressing pride in the authority’s role in supporting this strategic partnership since the initial land allocation to the company in 2002.

Al Mazrouei said that the state-of-the-art 130,000-square-meter Belleli Energy facility in Hamriyah, for example, is equipped with heavy mechanical workshops and advanced machinery designed to manufacture essential equipment for the oil, gas, and energy sectors.

Opportunities in the steel sector

During the event, the Free Zone showcased the benefits of establishing businesses in its industrial manufacturing park, which hosts the largest concentration of steel manufacturers in the Middle East and North Africa. With over 200 companies specialising in welding and mining, HFZA has become a strategic base for global business activities.

Hamriyah Free Zone, one of the largest free zones in the UAE, offers industrial and commercial land supported by advanced infrastructure and modern facilities that bolster the international expansion plans of its investors, particularly in the industrial sector.

The free zone boasts numerous competitive advantages, including a streamlined single-window operations system for enhanced efficiency and ease of doing business, multiple tax exemptions, free repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of businesses, and seamless connectivity to regional and global markets.

