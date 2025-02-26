Dubai, UAE: In line with the "UAE Innovates" vision to strengthen the country's position as a global hub for innovation and foster a culture of government innovation, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences is participating in Innovation Month under the theme "Together in Service of the Community". The foundation will host a series of events aimed at providing innovative solutions in the fields of education and medical sciences, while also supporting a creative environment through scientific and interactive activities that enhance individual capabilities and promote collaboration across various sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, affirmed that the foundation’s participation in "UAE Innovates" reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting scientific research and innovation in education and medical sciences. He emphasized that innovation is the cornerstone of developing sustainable solutions that serve the community.

HE added: "Through these initiatives, we aim to foster a culture of innovation and empower young minds to present pioneering ideas that align with the nation’s vision for building a sustainable knowledge economy. Collaboration between government and private sectors, as well as the wider community, serves as a fundamental pillar in achieving this goal."

The program organized by the foundation during this week includes a series of training workshops and specialized events focusing on innovation in technology, scientific research, and digital manufacturing, with the participation of leading academic institutions and public and private sector entities.

As part of the program, students from Sheikh Rashid Islamic Institute will take part in a workshop on design and manufacturing titled "Young Minds: Towards a Sustainable Manufacturing Society," while students from the University of Sharjah will participate in a specialized program on the Robot Operating System (ROS2) titled "The Robotic Medical Assistant."

"UAE Innovates" is one of the world’s largest innovation events, fostering collaboration and engagement between the public and private sectors while celebrating the exceptional achievements of innovators across various fields. Since its launch in 2015, this national event has become an inspiring platform for promoting a culture of creativity and developing innovative ideas, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub and enhancing its positive impact on the international community.