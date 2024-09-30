Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences has announced the launch of the arbitration process for the 2024 edition of its educational awards. Aimed at recognizing the outstanding achievements of students, teachers, educators, schools, and supporting institutions, the awards span both national and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) levels.

Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, General Coordinator and Head of the Arbitration Committees, emphasized the Foundation's commitment to upholding international best practices in the arbitration process, stating: “At Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation, we employ world-class standards in our arbitration processes, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure accuracy and transparency in evaluating submissions. Our continuous effort to enhance the arbitration mechanisms ensures a comprehensive and thorough assessment of all participants, whether at the national or GCC levels. Our ultimate goal is to identify and honor individuals and institutions who exemplify true excellence in their respective fields.”

Dr. Al Kaabi further commented: "These arbitration processes are integral to the Foundation’s vision of fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in education. We recognize that education forms the cornerstone of sustainable development, which is why we are committed to supporting educators, students, and institutions in alignment with the latest advancements in technology and knowledge. By doing so, we aim to empower a new generation capable of overcoming future challenges."

According to the organizers, this year’s awards have garnered significant interest, with 179 entries submitted at the national level and 97 entries at the GCC level. The GCC-level categories include 38 entries for the Distinguished Student Award, 31 entries for the Distinguished Teacher Award, and 28 entries for the Distinguished School Award.

At the national level, the awards feature several categories: Distinguished Student Award, Distinguished University Student Award, Distinguished Teacher Award, Distinguished Educator Award, Distinguished School Award, and Education Supporting Organizations Award.

The arbitration committees comprise a distinguished group of experts in various fields, all of whom have undergone rigorous training to stay abreast of the latest developments and to ensure that the evaluation process adheres to the highest global standards.