Dubai, UAE: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, represented by Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, organized an interactive training program that welcomed a student delegation from Saint Joseph High School for Antonine Sisters. The initiative is part of the Foundation’s strategic efforts to promote educational excellence, strengthen collaboration with public and private schools, and support students in developing their skills in digital innovation and creative design.

This initiative aims to build students’ capacities through stimulating, hands-on experiences that integrate applied knowledge with critical thinking, within an interactive learning environment that reflects the Foundation’s vision of enhancing future readiness among learners.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Giftedness and Innovation, said: "At the Foundation, we firmly believe in the importance of establishing direct partnerships with schools, as they serve as the primary platform for nurturing a generation equipped with both academic excellence and technological competence. Empowering students with skills in design and emerging technologies is integral to our mission of preparing future-ready talent capable of driving innovation and contributing meaningfully to the knowledge economy. Through such initiatives, we not only offer advanced educational tools, but also broaden students’ horizons and inspire them to realize their full potential."

Digital Design Workshop: Creative Thinking in Action

The visit began with a hands-on digital design session, where students were introduced to the principles of design thinking and its role in creative problem-solving. Using advanced tools provided by the Foundation’s academic team, participants engaged in real-time experimentation that merged creativity with engineering concepts. Working in collaborative groups, students tackled real-world design tasks, enhancing both teamwork and innovation.

Laser Cutting and Fabrication: From Idea to Prototype

The second session focused on laser cutting and digital fabrication, allowing students to transform their ideas into tangible prototypes using precision equipment and industrial-grade technology. This experience deepened their understanding of engineering principles while linking theory to practical, tech-driven applications.

Cultural Enrichment and Experiential Learning

The program also included a visit to the Etihad Museum, where students explored key milestones in the UAE’s history, adding a cultural dimension to their educational experience. The day concluded with an engaging tour of Dubai Mall, blending learning with exploration in an interactive environment.

Strengthening School Partnerships

This initiative underscores Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences’ commitment to advancing school education through interactive, future-focused programs. It highlights a sustainable model of collaboration between national educational institutions and schools, supporting the UAE’s strategic vision for innovation, quality education, and long-term societal impact.